IBoosters Kickball for a Cause (Erma's Army)

This is for Freshman IB PDP Students wanting to represent their class as a player in the IB tournament. (Class of 2029) Every player registering must agree that they understand the kickball rules in place, that this is a game of fun to bring awareness to our cause with school spirit. 2 registrants will be the coach, if more than 2 people wish to be coach, it will go to a drawing.
Your registration covers a T-shirt and day of secondary insurance coverage.
This is for Sophomore IB PDP Students wanting to represent their class as a player in the IB tournament. (Class of 2028)
This is for Junior IB (DP, CP or Partial) Students wanting to represent their class as a player in the IB tournament. (Class of 2028)
Your registration covers a T-shirt and day of secondary insurance coverage and entrance into the event.
This is for Senior IB (DP, CP or Partial) Students wanting to represent their class as a player in the IB tournament. (Class of 2028)
This is for any HHMS Faculty of Staff wanting to represent their HHMS Faculty in the Faculty game.
This is for any HEMU Faculty of Staff wanting to represent their HHMS Faculty in the Faculty game.
We’re looking for 4–6 volunteers to serve as referees for two back-to-back games from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (with a short break between games at 12:00 PM and 12:30 PM). Volunteers will help monitor gameplay, enforce basic rules, keep time, and support a fun and safe environment for all participants. No prior experience is necessary—just a positive attitude and willingness to engage! A $25 registration includes a volunteer shirt, secondary insurance coverage, and entry to the event.
This is the cost to enter the event for spectators. Entrance fees are considered a 100% donation to the cause!
You can purchase unlimited "long distance" tickets. This is for participants who can't participate in the event but want to be a part of the cause. 100% of this ticket purchase will go to the cause. This ticket purchase WILL NOT get you into the event.
