IBoosters Kickball for a Cause (Erma's Army)

This is for Freshman IB PDP Students wanting to represent their class as a player in the IB tournament. (Class of 2029) Every player registering must agree that they understand the kickball rules in place, that this is a game of fun to bring awareness to our cause with school spirit. 2 registrants will be the coach, if more than 2 people wish to be coach, it will go to a drawing.





Your registration covers a T-shirt and day of secondary insurance coverage.