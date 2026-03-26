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About this event
Includes full access to the ICA NYC meeting experience:
• Evening dinner on Tuesday
• Full-day program at the Squarespace offices on Wednesday (sessions, discussions, and networking)
• Evening dinner following Wednesday’s program
Pricing will increase as we get closer to the event.
Limited number of tickets - includes access to the core meeting day only:
• Full-day program at the Squarespace offices on Wednesday (sessions, discussions, and networking)
Pricing will increase as we get closer to the event.
$
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