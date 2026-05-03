Islamic Center of Aubrey

Offered by

Islamic Center of Aubrey

ICA Sunday School 2026-27

Tuition - 1 Student
$70

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for one student.

Tuition - 2 Students
$120

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for two students. Must be siblings.

Tuition - 3 Students
$150

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for three students. Must be siblings.

Tuition - 4 Students
$180

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for four students. Must be siblings.

Tuition - 5 Students
$210

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for five students. Must be siblings.

Tuition - 6 Students
$240

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for six students. Must be siblings.

Tuition - 7 Students
$270

Renews monthly

Tuition Fee for seven students. Must be siblings.

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