iCAN Advisory Payment Form

iCAN Focus Groups bring together young patients, siblings, and parents to provide real-world feedback on healthcare products, clinical trial materials, and patient experiences. These interactive sessions offer honest insights from those directly impacted.
Why Choose iCAN Focus Groups?
Diverse Voices – Kids, teens, and families share real experiences.
Flexible Formats– Virtual or in-person (companies are responsible for their own travel).
Actionable Feedback in Project Summation– Clear, patient-centered insights to improve your project.
iCAN Focus Groups bring together young patients, siblings, and parents to provide real-world feedback on healthcare products, clinical trial materials, and patient experiences. These interactive sessions offer honest insights from those directly impacted.
Why Choose iCAN Focus Groups?
Diverse Voices – Kids, teens, and families share real experiences.
Flexible Formats– Virtual or in-person (companies are responsible for their own travel).
Actionable Feedback in Project Summation– Clear, patient-centered insights to improve your project.
Survey
$3,000
iCAN Surveys gather insights from young patients, siblings, and parents to help improve healthcare products, clinical trial materials, and patient experiences. These surveys provide clear, actionable feedback directly from those who matter most.
Why Choose iCAN Surveys?
Diverse Perspectives – Input from kids, teens, and families.
Convenient & Efficient – Quick responses, no travel required.
Actionable Insights in Project Summation – Patient-centered feedback to refine your project.
iCAN Surveys gather insights from young patients, siblings, and parents to help improve healthcare products, clinical trial materials, and patient experiences. These surveys provide clear, actionable feedback directly from those who matter most.
Why Choose iCAN Surveys?
Diverse Perspectives – Input from kids, teens, and families.
Convenient & Efficient – Quick responses, no travel required.
Actionable Insights in Project Summation – Patient-centered feedback to refine your project.
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