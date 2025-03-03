iCAN Advisory Payment Form

iCAN Focus Groups bring together young patients, siblings, and parents to provide real-world feedback on healthcare products, clinical trial materials, and patient experiences. These interactive sessions offer honest insights from those directly impacted. Why Choose iCAN Focus Groups? Diverse Voices – Kids, teens, and families share real experiences. Flexible Formats– Virtual or in-person (companies are responsible for their own travel). Actionable Feedback in Project Summation– Clear, patient-centered insights to improve your project.

iCAN Focus Groups bring together young patients, siblings, and parents to provide real-world feedback on healthcare products, clinical trial materials, and patient experiences. These interactive sessions offer honest insights from those directly impacted. Why Choose iCAN Focus Groups? Diverse Voices – Kids, teens, and families share real experiences. Flexible Formats– Virtual or in-person (companies are responsible for their own travel). Actionable Feedback in Project Summation– Clear, patient-centered insights to improve your project.

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