ICAW Webinar: Landfills, Food Waste & Community Impact

About this event
This webinar is hosted by the North Carolina Composting Council (NCCC), in partnership with The ReCollective. NCCC is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina.
We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!