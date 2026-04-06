ICAW Webinar: Landfills, Food Waste & Community Impact

This webinar is hosted by the North Carolina Composting Council (NCCC), in partnership with The ReCollective. NCCC is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina.





We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC). This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.