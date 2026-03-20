Ice Cream Social

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About this event
Enter the raffle to win a David Yurman Petite Helena Classic Cable Station Bracelet in Sterling Silver with 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds! Generously donated by Ahee Jewelers.
Enter the raffle to win $1,000 in local restaurant gift cards!
Enter the raffle to win $2,000 in Assumption Nursery School tuition for the Summer 2026 or Fall 2026/27 school year!
Receive 1 raffle ticket for the Classroom Project of your choice!
Receive 6 raffle tickets for the Classroom Project of your choice!
Receive 15 raffle tickets for the Classroom Project of your choice!
Receive 30 tickets for the Classroom Project of your choice!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!