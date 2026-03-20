Assumption Nursery School and Toddler Center
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Assumption Nursery School and Toddler Center

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Assumption Nursery School and Toddler Center

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Ice Cream Social

22150 Marter Rd

St Clair Shores, MI 48080, USA

Jewelry Raffle
$20

Enter the raffle to win a David Yurman Petite Helena Classic Cable Station Bracelet in Sterling Silver with 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds! Generously donated by Ahee Jewelers.

Restaurant Raffle
$20

Enter the raffle to win $1,000 in local restaurant gift cards!

Tuition Raffle
$20

Enter the raffle to win $2,000 in Assumption Nursery School tuition for the Summer 2026 or Fall 2026/27 school year!

Classroom Project Raffle (1)
$1

Receive 1 raffle ticket for the Classroom Project of your choice!

Classroom Project Raffle (6)
$5

Receive 6 raffle tickets for the Classroom Project of your choice!

Classroom Project Raffle (15)
$10

Receive 15 raffle tickets for the Classroom Project of your choice!

Classroom Project Raffle (30)
$20

Receive 30 tickets for the Classroom Project of your choice!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!