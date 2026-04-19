Thomas Jefferson Elem School Pto

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Thomas Jefferson Elem School Pto

About this event

Ice Cream Social at the Spring Art Show

95 Altair Dr

Turnersville, NJ 08012, USA

General Admission - Sensory-friendly
Free

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM, Please select the number of tickets required for your party. Please note, ice cream treats for parents and friends are available for $2.00 (cash only sales) the night of the event on a first come, first served basis.

General Admission
Free

Please select the number of tickets required for your party. Please note, ice cream treats for parents and friends are available for $2.00 (cash only sales) the night of the event on a first come, first served basis.

Raffle Basket Supporter
$20

Your $20 contribution supports the Thomas Jefferson Elementary Ice Cream Social & Spring Art Show and helps make our raffle table exciting for students and families.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).

Raffle Basket Supporter
$50

A $50 contribution helps us purchase higher-value items and complete multiple raffle baskets for the Ice Cream Social & Spring Art Show. Your support directly benefits Thomas Jefferson Elementary students and PTO programs.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).

Raffle Basket Sponsor (Family/Business)
$100

With a $100 gift, your family or business helps create a standout basket that will be featured at the event. When possible, sponsors may be acknowledged on event signage or near the basket.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).

Premier Raffle Basket Sponsor (Family/Business)
$200

Your $200 contribution helps fund one or more “marquee” baskets that draw lots of excitement at the Ice Cream Social & Spring Art Show. When possible, your family or business name may be highlighted as a premier sponsor on event materials or near the basket display.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).

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