Ice Cream Social at the Spring Art Show

Hosted by
About this event
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM, Please select the number of tickets required for your party. Please note, ice cream treats for parents and friends are available for $2.00 (cash only sales) the night of the event on a first come, first served basis.
Please select the number of tickets required for your party. Please note, ice cream treats for parents and friends are available for $2.00 (cash only sales) the night of the event on a first come, first served basis.
Your $20 contribution supports the Thomas Jefferson Elementary Ice Cream Social & Spring Art Show and helps make our raffle table exciting for students and families.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).
A $50 contribution helps us purchase higher-value items and complete multiple raffle baskets for the Ice Cream Social & Spring Art Show. Your support directly benefits Thomas Jefferson Elementary students and PTO programs.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).
With a $100 gift, your family or business helps create a standout basket that will be featured at the event. When possible, sponsors may be acknowledged on event signage or near the basket.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).
Your $200 contribution helps fund one or more “marquee” baskets that draw lots of excitement at the Ice Cream Social & Spring Art Show. When possible, your family or business name may be highlighted as a premier sponsor on event materials or near the basket display.
Note: This donation does not include raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be sold in person at the event (cash only).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!