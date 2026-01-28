Takeaction Minnesota Education Fund
I.C.E OUT: A Mutual Aid Benefit by TCUP

First Ave Tickets item
First Ave Tickets
$1,500

Starting bid

One pair of tickets to every Mainroom show for the rest of 2026


VALUE - $12,500

Prince Print item
Prince Print
$850

Starting bid

Shot at First Avenue on Prince’s birthday, June 7, 1984.


Digitally signed 16x23 inches print by Nancy Bundt on archival paper. Donated by Nancy Bundt


VALUE- $1500

Tattoo time with Goddess Glyphs at BlackEnd Tattoo item
Tattoo time with Goddess Glyphs at BlackEnd Tattoo
$600

Starting bid

Tattoo time with Goddess Glyphs at BlackEnd Tattoo


Gift certificate includes 1 consultation (virtual or in person) and 1 full day session (up to 6 hours)


VALUE - $1200

Full Day Session at Carpet Booth Studios item
Full Day Session at Carpet Booth Studios
$525

Starting bid

Full Day Session at Carpet Booth Studios

in Rochester, MN valued at $1050

Four month floral arrangement subscription item
Four month floral arrangement subscription
$500

Starting bid

A four month bespoke floral arrangement subscription March-June 2026. One arrangement ($250 value) will be delivered to the recipients desired delivery location once a month.


Delivery dates are to be coordinated by the winner and Cosmos Floral. Overall package valued at $1,000.

Grandpas Pool House item
Grandpas Pool House
$500

Starting bid

Vacation rental property with indoor pool and backyard creek, located in Stanchfield MN.


1 night stay, Sunday - Thursday  

Up to 14 guests


VALUE: $1,000

Fender Player II Stratocaster item
Fender Player II Stratocaster
$499

Starting bid

Fender Player II Modified Stratocaster Harvest Green Metallic Electric Guitar With Gig Bag from Twin Town Guitar valued at $999

Tattoo time with Andy Crawford at BlackEnd tattoo item
Tattoo time with Andy Crawford at BlackEnd tattoo
$350

Starting bid

Tattoo time with Andy Crawford at BlackEnd tattoo


VALUE- $700

A Private Session in “The Quietest Place on Earth” item
A Private Session in “The Quietest Place on Earth”
$300

Starting bid

Art Print on Canvas item
Art Print on Canvas
$300

Starting bid

68" x 47" Art Print on Canvas

by Noah Lawrence-Holder


VALUE: $600

The Garter Toss Wedding Chapel item
The Garter Toss Wedding Chapel
$299

Starting bid

Shotgun Wedding or Vow Renewal

Includes officiant, heart cake by a local baker and bottle of champagne


VALUE: $499

Eau Claire, WI Getaway item
Eau Claire, WI Getaway
$250

Starting bid

$200 gift card to The Good Wives + Two night stay at The Oxbow with a $25 food and beverage credit


VALUE: $500

Med-spa Service with Foxi Nurse item
Med-spa Service with Foxi Nurse
$250

Starting bid

$500 GIFT CARD AND CONSULTATION WITH THE FOXI NURSE


VALUE - $500

Solo Portrait Session item
Solo Portrait Session
$237

Starting bid

Solo Portrait Session with Wondra valued at $475

Couples Portrait Session item
Couples Portrait Session
$237

Starting bid

Couples Portrait Session with Wondra valued at $475

Custom Pet Portriat item
Custom Pet Portriat
$230

Starting bid

A custom pet portrait with

Mycha Bueche


VALUE - $460

651 “Laser Shark” Snare Drum item
651 “Laser Shark” Snare Drum
$225

Starting bid

651 “Laser Shark” Drum from TC Drum Collective


VALUE - $450

Stay at The Lismore in Eau Claire, WI item
Stay at The Lismore in Eau Claire, WI
$175

Starting bid

Two night stay at The Lismore with a $50 food and beverage credit


VALUE: $350

T-shirt or Poster design item
T-shirt or Poster design
$150

Starting bid

T-shirt or Poster design by Natalie Klemond valued at $300

Aurora FC Bundle item
Aurora FC Bundle
$125

Starting bid

Executive Staff Meet and Greet, a 2025 authentically signed poster, a different poster, an exclusive "community" scarf, a Minnesota x OFFICIAL LEAGUE wool hat, a Women of Inspiration rally towel, a water bottle, a lanyard, an enamel pin, and a Rory keychain.



VALUE - $415

Set of three 11”x 14” prints item
Set of three 11”x 14” prints
$90

Starting bid

Set of three 11”x 14” prints by Mariah Mercedes valued at $300

Aunt Mona's Cake item
Aunt Mona's Cake
$87

Starting bid

Gift certificate from Aunt Mona’s for a custon cake flavor and design valued at $175

Bon Iver Merch Bundle item
Bon Iver Merch Bundle
$75

Starting bid

A collection of all Bon Iver albums on vinyl: 

  • SABLE, fABLE
  • i,i
  • 22, A Million
  • 22/10 - 12" single
  • Bon Iver, Bon Iver
  • Blood Bank
  • For Emma, Forever Ago

Valued at $150

Durry Merch Bundle item
Durry Merch Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Bundle includes one T-shirt, one hoodie, and two vinyl, including Durry's most recent album "This Move Sucks" valued at $150

Art Print Bundle item
Art Print Bundle
$75

Starting bid

9 Art Prints by Champaign Urbana Printshop


VALUE -$250

Solo Photoshoot item
Solo Photoshoot
$75

Starting bid

Singles photoshoot with Juliet Farmer valued at $250.

Couples Photoshoot item
Couples Photoshoot
$75

Starting bid

Couples photoshoot with Juliet Farmer valued at $250.

Spa Service with Zoë Rae item
Spa Service with Zoë Rae
$62

Starting bid

Lash lift and tint with a focus facial from Zoë Rae valued at $250

Spa Service at North and State item
Spa Service at North and State
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate for a spa service with Shae at North and State

Tatto time with Churro at BlackEnd Tattoo item
Tatto time with Churro at BlackEnd Tattoo
$60

Starting bid

Tattoo time with Churro at BlackEnd Tattoo


VALUE - $200

Handmade Mini Duffle Bag item
Handmade Mini Duffle Bag
$60

Starting bid

Handmade Mini Duffle Bag by Mel McKenzie


VALUE - $120

Custom Framing Gift Certificate item
Custom Framing Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card towards custom framing, as well as a 5x7 tabletop frame


VALUE - $160

Resist Facism Print item
Resist Facism Print
$20

Starting bid

Resist Facism Print by Michael Yribar


VALUE - $40

Tattoo Time with Goons at BlackEnd Tattoo item
Tattoo Time with Goons at BlackEnd Tattoo
$200

Starting bid

Tattoo time with Goons at

BlackEnd Tattoo

VALUE - $400

Guitar setup item
Guitar setup
$50

Starting bid

Acoustic, Electric, or Bass Setup from Overman Guitars ($100 value)


What's Included: 

  • Thorough cleaning & polishing 
  • Cleaning and hydrating fingerboard
  • Buffing & polishing frets
  • Cleaning electronics
  • Re-stringing with D’Addario XL strings of your choice (additional charge for NYXL, StringJoy, flats, coated, or bass strings)
  • Truss rod adjustment
  • Nut slot height adjustment
  • Action adjustment at saddle(s)
  • Strobe intonation
  • Tightening of any loose hardware
  • Full diagnostic check for any additional repairs needed now, soon, or later on. If needed or desired, we will communicate with you about the results of the diagnostic before proceeding. 
  • 60 day guarantee
  • 1 on 1 with a qualified professional during your repair pickup


Abolish Ice Hoodie item
Abolish Ice Hoodie
$23

Starting bid

Comfort Color Hoodie Designed by Dio

Available in sizes S-3X


VALUE - $75

Stretched Canvas Fine Art Print item
Stretched Canvas Fine Art Print
$36

Starting bid

Stretched canvas 9x12 fine art print of Modern Times Cafe by Alberta Mirais


VALUE - $120

Needle-Felting Class item
Needle-Felting Class
$30

Starting bid

2 Entries to a Needle-Felting class at Mary Pow’s Art Studio


VALUE - $96

Studio time at Petrichor Studios item
Studio time at Petrichor Studios
$120

Starting bid

Production and Mixing session with Hunter Hawthorne at Petrichor Studios


VALUE: $400

Pilllar Forum Gift Basket item
Pilllar Forum Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Mug, bag of coffee beans, and a $20 gift card for Pilllar Forum


VALUE - $60

Porcelain Carved Pottery Cup item
Porcelain Carved Pottery Cup
$21

Starting bid

Porcelain Carved Pottery Cup by Tori Poeschl-Yribar


VALUE - $70

Puzzle Room Tickets item
Puzzle Room Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Two tickets to Trapped Puzzle Rooms VALUE - $81

Tattoo time with Sarah Billoon item
Tattoo time with Sarah Billoon
$90

Starting bid

Tattoo time with Sarah Biloon at BlackEnd Tattoo


VALUE - $300

Sterling Silver Hoops item
Sterling Silver Hoops
$75

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Hoops by Sarah Yribar


VALUE - $250

One-of-a-kind Painting item
One-of-a-kind Painting
$100

Starting bid

20"x12" Mixed Media Painting on Wood Panel by Dez Noel-Bilges


VALUE - $300

Color Service and Product item
Color Service and Product
$160

Starting bid

A $150 gift certificate for a color service with Heather Walstrom at Dome Salon with a box of products + A $100 gift certificate to Sea Wolf Tattoo.


VALUE - $330

Stained Glass Pieces item
Stained Glass Pieces
$62

Starting bid

2 Stained Glass pieces from BlackBird’s Window valued at $310


Yribar Family Tattoo Time item
Yribar Family Tattoo Time
$150

Starting bid

Tattoo time with Yribar Family Tattoo at BlackEnd Tattoo valued at 300

Ceramic Vase item
Ceramic Vase
$50

Starting bid

CERAMIC VASE BY NICE NICE

Dimensions: 14x4.5


VALUE - $180

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!