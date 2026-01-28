I.C.E OUT: A Mutual Aid Benefit by TCUP

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
One pair of tickets to every Mainroom show for the rest of 2026
VALUE - $12,500
Starting bid
Shot at First Avenue on Prince’s birthday, June 7, 1984.
Digitally signed 16x23 inches print by Nancy Bundt on archival paper. Donated by Nancy Bundt
VALUE- $1500
Starting bid
VALUE - $1500
Starting bid
Tattoo time with Goddess Glyphs at BlackEnd Tattoo
Gift certificate includes 1 consultation (virtual or in person) and 1 full day session (up to 6 hours)
VALUE - $1200
Starting bid
Full Day Session at Carpet Booth Studios
in Rochester, MN valued at $1050
Starting bid
A four month bespoke floral arrangement subscription March-June 2026. One arrangement ($250 value) will be delivered to the recipients desired delivery location once a month.
Delivery dates are to be coordinated by the winner and Cosmos Floral. Overall package valued at $1,000.
Starting bid
Vacation rental property with indoor pool and backyard creek, located in Stanchfield MN.
1 night stay, Sunday - Thursday
Up to 14 guests
VALUE: $1,000
Starting bid
Fender Player II Modified Stratocaster Harvest Green Metallic Electric Guitar With Gig Bag from Twin Town Guitar valued at $999
Starting bid
Tattoo time with Andy Crawford at BlackEnd tattoo
VALUE- $700
Starting bid
Starting bid
68" x 47" Art Print on Canvas
by Noah Lawrence-Holder
VALUE: $600
Starting bid
Shotgun Wedding or Vow Renewal
Includes officiant, heart cake by a local baker and bottle of champagne
VALUE: $499
Starting bid
$200 gift card to The Good Wives + Two night stay at The Oxbow with a $25 food and beverage credit
VALUE: $500
Starting bid
$500 GIFT CARD AND CONSULTATION WITH THE FOXI NURSE
VALUE - $500
Starting bid
Solo Portrait Session with Wondra valued at $475
Starting bid
Couples Portrait Session with Wondra valued at $475
Starting bid
A custom pet portrait with
Mycha Bueche
VALUE - $460
Starting bid
651 “Laser Shark” Drum from TC Drum Collective
VALUE - $450
Starting bid
Two night stay at The Lismore with a $50 food and beverage credit
VALUE: $350
Starting bid
T-shirt or Poster design by Natalie Klemond valued at $300
Starting bid
Executive Staff Meet and Greet, a 2025 authentically signed poster, a different poster, an exclusive "community" scarf, a Minnesota x OFFICIAL LEAGUE wool hat, a Women of Inspiration rally towel, a water bottle, a lanyard, an enamel pin, and a Rory keychain.
VALUE - $415
Starting bid
Set of three 11”x 14” prints by Mariah Mercedes valued at $300
Starting bid
Gift certificate from Aunt Mona’s for a custon cake flavor and design valued at $175
Starting bid
A collection of all Bon Iver albums on vinyl:
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Bundle includes one T-shirt, one hoodie, and two vinyl, including Durry's most recent album "This Move Sucks" valued at $150
Starting bid
9 Art Prints by Champaign Urbana Printshop
VALUE -$250
Starting bid
Singles photoshoot with Juliet Farmer valued at $250.
Starting bid
Couples photoshoot with Juliet Farmer valued at $250.
Starting bid
Lash lift and tint with a focus facial from Zoë Rae valued at $250
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate for a spa service with Shae at North and State
Starting bid
Tattoo time with Churro at BlackEnd Tattoo
VALUE - $200
Starting bid
Handmade Mini Duffle Bag by Mel McKenzie
VALUE - $120
Starting bid
$100 gift card towards custom framing, as well as a 5x7 tabletop frame
VALUE - $160
Starting bid
Resist Facism Print by Michael Yribar
VALUE - $40
Starting bid
Tattoo time with Goons at
BlackEnd Tattoo
VALUE - $400
Starting bid
Acoustic, Electric, or Bass Setup from Overman Guitars ($100 value)
What's Included:
Starting bid
Comfort Color Hoodie Designed by Dio
Available in sizes S-3X
VALUE - $75
Starting bid
Stretched canvas 9x12 fine art print of Modern Times Cafe by Alberta Mirais
VALUE - $120
Starting bid
2 Entries to a Needle-Felting class at Mary Pow’s Art Studio
VALUE - $96
Starting bid
Production and Mixing session with Hunter Hawthorne at Petrichor Studios
VALUE: $400
Starting bid
Mug, bag of coffee beans, and a $20 gift card for Pilllar Forum
VALUE - $60
Starting bid
Porcelain Carved Pottery Cup by Tori Poeschl-Yribar
VALUE - $70
Starting bid
Two tickets to Trapped Puzzle Rooms VALUE - $81
Starting bid
Tattoo time with Sarah Biloon at BlackEnd Tattoo
VALUE - $300
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Hoops by Sarah Yribar
VALUE - $250
Starting bid
20"x12" Mixed Media Painting on Wood Panel by Dez Noel-Bilges
VALUE - $300
Starting bid
A $150 gift certificate for a color service with Heather Walstrom at Dome Salon with a box of products + A $100 gift certificate to Sea Wolf Tattoo.
VALUE - $330
Starting bid
2 Stained Glass pieces from BlackBird’s Window valued at $310
Starting bid
Tattoo time with Yribar Family Tattoo at BlackEnd Tattoo valued at 300
Starting bid
CERAMIC VASE BY NICE NICE
Dimensions: 14x4.5
VALUE - $180
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!