Friends Of Remich Park

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Friends Of Remich Park

About this raffle

Ice Out Annual Raffle 2026

Single Guess Ticket
$4

Each guess must include date and time (hh:mm) to be a valid guess. Terms & Conditions​1. 100 Maximum guesses per person. 2. If equipment fails, FORP will determine ICE-OUT date and time. All FORP decisions are final. 3.Closest guess wins 50% of the funds raised by ticket sales. In the event of multiple winners, winners will be given the option to split the prize evenly or to win the whole prize by lottery.

Three Guess Book
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Each guess must include date and time (hh:mm) to be a valid guess. Terms & Conditions​1. 100 Maximum guesses per person. 2. If equipment fails, FORP will determine ICE-OUT date and time. All FORP decisions are final. 3.Closest guess wins 50% of the funds raised by ticket sales. In the event of multiple winners, winners will be given the option to split the prize evenly or to win the whole prize by lottery.

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