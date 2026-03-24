ICFWA Coronation 46

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About this event
Out of Town Show:
-Friday, July 26th: 6pm
-Club Reflection
-604 S Jennings Ave. Fort Worth, TX
- includes
-Charity Command Auction
- a Charity Command, to be performed during Coronation XLV, will be auctioned off at this event.
Coronation XLVI: An Evening in the Tuscan Garden
-Saturday, July 25th
-Doors: 5pm, Dinner: 5:30pm, Ball: 6:30 pm
-Doubletree by Hilton Fort Worth
-100 Altamesa Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76133
Coronation XLVI: An Evening in the Tuscan Garden
-Saturday, July 25th
-Doors: 5pm, Dinner: 5:30pm, Ball: 6:30 pm
-Doubletree by Hilton Fort Worth
-100 Altamesa Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76133
Victory Brunch
-Sunday, July 26th
-Doors: 10am, Brunch: 10:30am
--Doubletree by Hilton Fort Worth
-100 Altamesa Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76133
Program Advertising
-We invite you to place a full page, full color ad in our ball program. Our program is standard 8.5X11 format. Please submit artwork with a 1/4” border. Acceptable formats include PDF and JPEG. Files should be no less than 300 dpi.
Ad submission AND payment deadline is 06/20/2026.
Program Advertising
-We invite you to place a full page, full color ad in our ball program. Our program is standard 8.5X11 format. Please submit artwork with a 1/4” border. Acceptable formats include PDF and JPEG. Files should be no less than 300 dpi.
Ad submission AND payment deadline is 06/20/2026.
Program Advertising
-We invite you to place a full page, full color ad in our ball program. Our program is standard 8.5X11 format. Please submit artwork with a 1/4” border. Acceptable formats include PDF and JPEG. Files should be no less than 300 dpi.
Ad submission AND payment deadline is 06/20/2026.
Program Advertising
-We invite you to place a full page, full color ad in our ball program. Our program is standard 8.5X11 format. Please submit artwork with a 1/4” border. Acceptable formats include PDF and JPEG. Files should be no less than 300 dpi.
Ad submission AND payment deadline is 06/20/2026.
$
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