ICHWF Golf Outing Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Golfers who register individually will be assigned to their foursome the morning of the golf outing. Individual tickets include golf fees, lunch, and beverages.
Register as a foursome if you know who you want to play with. Tickets include golf fees, lunch, and beverages for 4 players.
Hole sponsors receive logo/company recognition at one of the holes. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.
Beverage sponsors receive logo and company recognition on the beverage carts. There are 2 beverage cart sponsorships available. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.
Silver sponsors receive one foursome and logo/company recognition on event signage. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.
Gold sponsors receive two foursomes, one hole sponsor, logo/company recognition on event signage, and their company logo displayed on the ICHWF website for one year. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!