ICHWF Golf Outing Fundraiser 2025

12010 Clubhouse Dr

Fishers, IN 46038, USA

Individual Golfer
$250

Golfers who register individually will be assigned to their foursome the morning of the golf outing. Individual tickets include golf fees, lunch, and beverages.

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register as a foursome if you know who you want to play with. Tickets include golf fees, lunch, and beverages for 4 players.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Hole sponsors receive logo/company recognition at one of the holes. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Beverage sponsors receive logo and company recognition on the beverage carts. There are 2 beverage cart sponsorships available. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Silver sponsors receive one foursome and logo/company recognition on event signage. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Gold sponsors receive two foursomes, one hole sponsor, logo/company recognition on event signage, and their company logo displayed on the ICHWF website for one year. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

