Indiana County Highway Workers Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Indiana County Highway Workers Foundation Inc

About this event

ICHWF Golf Outing Fundraiser 2026

12010 Clubhouse Dr

Fishers, IN 46038, USA

Individual Golfer
$250

Golfers who register individually will be assigned to their foursome the morning of the golf outing. Individual tickets include golf fees, lunch, and beverages.

Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register as a foursome if you know who you want to play with. Tickets include golf fees, lunch, and beverages for 4 players.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Hole sponsors receive logo/company recognition at one of the holes. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Beverage sponsors receive logo and company recognition on the beverage carts. There are 2 beverage cart sponsorships available. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Silver sponsors receive one foursome and logo/company recognition on event signage. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Gold sponsors receive two foursomes, one hole sponsor, logo/company recognition on event signage, and their company logo displayed on the ICHWF website for one year. Please send your logo to [email protected] by September 5 to guarantee inclusion on sponsor signage.

Add a donation for Indiana County Highway Workers Foundation Inc

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