Hosted by

ICII International

About this event

Sales closed

ICII Freedom Auction 2026

Pick-up location

2087 Mt Zion Rd, Lebanon, PA 17046, USA

Baking Cakes: item
Baking Cakes: item
Baking Cakes:
$25

Starting bid

2 heart shaped

2 round shaped

2 square shaped

Spring form pans

1 super moist chocolate cake mix

1 yellow cake mix

1 white cake mix

1 confetti cake mix

1 chocolate lower sugar frosting

1 rich and creamy chocolate frosting

1 strawberry frosting

1 cream cheese frosting

1 confetti frosting

1 fluffy white frosting

Gift card $20 from Brubakers Bargains

Breakfast Anyone? item
Breakfast Anyone? item
Breakfast Anyone?
$25

Starting bid

4 cast iron frying pans various sizes

Pearl milling pancake mix

Steel cut oats

Vegetable oil

Pearl milling syrup

Frosted Flakes

Cheerios

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Frosted mini wheats

Honey Nut Cheerios

Jumbo grade A Eggs

Precooked Bacon

$25 gift card Country Faire Restaurant

Breaking Bread item
Breaking Bread item
Breaking Bread
$25

Starting bid

-- Vevor Bread Machine

- 2 Bread Pans 

- Oven mitt 

- Pioneer potato bread mix 

- 4 grain country wheat mix

- Buttermilk white mix

- Alaskan sourdough mix

- Country farm white mix 

- Honey whole wheat mix 

- $50 gift card to Panera Bread

Thinking of You item
Thinking of You item
Thinking of You
$25

Starting bid

-        Woman's gift 22x22 woven clothes basket 

-        Word search book

-         Necklace and earrings set

-         Scripture jar

-         Diamond craft mirror

-         Massage oils

-         "How to age without getting old" book by Joyce Meyers

-         Spa supplies box

-         Two pair of socks

-        Mug 

-        Travel cosmetic bag with supplies

-        Rejoice for the Lord Coaster set

-        Butterfly your amazing lady card

-        $50 Gift card to Marshalls

Preserving for the Future item
Preserving for the Future item
Preserving for the Future item
Preserving for the Future
$25

Starting bid

-        Dehydrator Elite Gourmet 

-        Dried Mango Slices

-        Dried prunes 

-        Beef jerky 

-        Teriyaki jerky 

-        $25 gift card to Ozgoods Bar and Gill

Designer Bags item
Designer Bags item
Designer Bags
$25

Starting bid

-        Charcoal grey Coach Leather 

-        Dooney Bourke designer hand bag 

-        white Dooney and Bourke hand bags

-        $25 Boscov gift card

Lego Collection item
Lego Collection item
Lego Collection
$25

Starting bid

-       166 piece hedgehog picnic date 

-       Heavy duty bulldozer

-       Hot air balloon

-       Bunnie's outdoor activity

-       Sea animals

-       Springtime animal playpack 

-       $25 Walmart gift card

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$25

Starting bid

 

- Coffee maker single serve k-cup machine

- Dunkin donut coffee Medium blend kcups 

- Gevalia dark roast kcups

- Caribou blend kcup 

- Creamer original

- French vanilla creamer

- Caramel macchiato creamer

- $25 Gift card Sheetz

Gazing at Fish item
Gazing at Fish item
Gazing at Fish
$25

Starting bid

-       Two fish tanks

-       Fish scoop

-       Magnetic brushes

-       Tap water conditioner

-       Submersible pump

-       Stones 

-       neon Castle decoration

-       Air hose 

-       Ceramic bus

-       Air defuser

-       Clam shell decoration

-       Gravel

-       $25 Pet Smart gift card

Candy, candy, and more candy item
Candy, candy, and more candy
$25

Starting bid

-       Sour patch Peach 3.56 ounces

-       Blue raspberry 3.6 ounces 

-       Strawberry 3.6 ounces 

-       Swedish fish Regular 3.6 oz 

-       Blue raspberry 3.59 oz 

-       Trolls Peachy 4.25 oz 

-       Whirly pops 1 small 1.5 oz, 1 large 3 oz 

-       Fudge place 8oz 

-       rocky road 8 oz 

-       chocolate peanut butter 

-       Haribo Unicorn licorice 5 oz 

-       Mini rainbow frogs 5 oz 

-       Happy cola 5 oz. 

-       Peaches 5 oz. 

-       Gold bears sour 4.5 oz 

-       Fantastic mix 5 oz 

-       Berries 5 oz 

-       Sour sghetti 5 oz 

-       Movie theater boxes 

-       Tootsie pop drops 3.5 oz 

-       Swedish fish 3.1 oz 

-       Swedish assorted 3.5 oz 

-       Bottle caps 5 oz 

-       Krabby patties 2.54 oz 

-       2 original spree 5 oz each 

-       Sour patch kids 3.5 oz 

-       Nerds Gummy cluster rainbow 3 oz 

-       Rainbow 5 oz 

-       Soft and chew with crunchy shell 4.25 oz 

-       Grapes and strawberry 5 oz 

-       Mike and Ike's Original fruits 4.25 oz 

-       Mega mix 4.25 oz 

-       Sugar babies 5 oz 

-       Runts 5 oz 

-       Mini Charleston chew 3.5 oz 

-       Milk duds 5 oz 

-       Dad's root beer barrel 4 oz 

-       Original skittles 3.5 oz 

-       M and M milk chocolate 3.1 oz 

-       Good n plenty 6 oz 

-       $25 gift card to Smith's Candy

No Sheep Left Behind item
No Sheep Left Behind
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful framed picture donated by Joy book store

Beach Basket item
Beach Basket item
Beach Basket
$25

Starting bid

- $25 Amazon gift card 

- Large beach towel

- 2 Small beach towels 

- Large beach blanket

- Beach bag

- Beach hat 

- 2 pair sun glasses 

- Sun screen 

- Bugs spray 

- Beach ball catch game 

- Beach sand sifter/bucket/shovel/rake

Games item
Games item
Games
$25

Starting bid

-        $25.00 GameStop gift card 

-        Basket 

-        Electric pencil sharpener 

-        Pencils 

-        Word find book

-        Look and find coloring book 

-        Classic playing cards 

-        Scattergories card game 

-        Set of felt tic tac toe game 

-        Wooden Domino game 

-        Set of 12 party rubic cube puzzle 

-        Vertical checker game 

-        Great minds set of five puzzle game 

-        Dice board game 

-        Lollipops, popcorn

Gone Fishing item
Gone Fishing
$25

Starting bid

-        $50 Cabela’s gift card 

-        Tackle box 

-        Catfish hook assortment  

-        Swimming bait Size 6 hooks  

-        Trout magnet mustard  

-        Trout magnet the secret’s out 

-        Swivels Bass hook assortment  

-        Slit shots size 3 

-        Fishing pliers 

-        Floaters assortment

Game Night item
Game Night
$25

Starting bid

-        $25 Domino’s gift card 

-        Farkle 

-        Nertz 

-        Bicycle pack of 2 playing cards 

-        Double-six Dominoes 

-        Eight 818 Eighteen 

-        Uno No Mercy 

-        Rook 

-        Monopoly Deal

Cleanliness is next to Godliness item
Cleanliness is next to Godliness
$25

Starting bid

-        $25 Bath & Body Works gift card 

-        Dwell Studio basket 

-        3 bath sponges 

-        2 oversized bath towels 

-        2 matching hand towels 

-        4 wash cloths 

-        Hand & Body GOAT Cream 

-        Crabtree & Evelyn bath and shower gel 

-        Pecksniff’s moisturizing hand wash 

-        Golden Nectar moisturizing body butter

Honey Honey Honey item
Honey Honey Honey item
Honey Honey Honey item
Honey Honey Honey
$25

Starting bid

- $20 gift card to Baked with a Twist

-  Honey roasted peanuts (I’ll make fresh ones when it’s time) 

-  Hand embroidered towel with psalm 81:16 and same with the tote bag with the fruit of the Spirit. 

-  I made a honey body scrub. 

-  I made honey pops to melt in some hand made Girl Scout cookie inspired tea blends from a small woman owned business I found. 

- The coffee cup and a bunch of empty tea bags

- Two bars of handmade soap with honey, one is cinnamon pear and the other is applewood and fir needles

- Decorative wooden blocks I found at the apple festival

- A honey candle

- Sample honey from a guy I found in Bedford

- Blueberry honey, cinnamon honey, vanilla honey, wildflower honey, and buckwheat honey. All honey is good for you but the buckwheat is really good for you. 

- I included a metal bee sculpture a friend made, she’s from Elkland.

- I added the tin garden bee.

Under Pressure item
Under Pressure
$25

Starting bid

- Cuisinart 6 quart pressure cooker 

- 2 bags of 15 bean soup 

-  $50. 00 gift card to Hornings of Myerstown

4th of July Basket item
4th of July Basket
$25

Starting bid

- Kitchen floor matt

- 4 kitchen towels

- Yard flag

- Tablecloths

- 24 serving tableware including cups plates dessert/plates/silverware

- Balloons 

- $60.00 gift card to Hornings of Bethel

Automotive Basket item
Automotive Basket
$25

Starting bid

- Pail

- Armorall protectant

- Tough Stuff foam cleaner

- Turtle car wash and wax

- Glass cleaner

- Black magic tire wet

- Turtle wax and dry, 

- 4 microfiber towels

- $25.00 gift card Miller and Bixler auto parts

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