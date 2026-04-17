ICII Freedom Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2 heart shaped
2 round shaped
2 square shaped
Spring form pans
1 super moist chocolate cake mix
1 yellow cake mix
1 white cake mix
1 confetti cake mix
1 chocolate lower sugar frosting
1 rich and creamy chocolate frosting
1 strawberry frosting
1 cream cheese frosting
1 confetti frosting
1 fluffy white frosting
Gift card $20 from Brubakers Bargains
Starting bid
4 cast iron frying pans various sizes
Pearl milling pancake mix
Steel cut oats
Vegetable oil
Pearl milling syrup
Frosted Flakes
Cheerios
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Frosted mini wheats
Honey Nut Cheerios
Jumbo grade A Eggs
Precooked Bacon
$25 gift card Country Faire Restaurant
Starting bid
-- Vevor Bread Machine
- 2 Bread Pans
- Oven mitt
- Pioneer potato bread mix
- 4 grain country wheat mix
- Buttermilk white mix
- Alaskan sourdough mix
- Country farm white mix
- Honey whole wheat mix
- $50 gift card to Panera Bread
Starting bid
- Woman's gift 22x22 woven clothes basket
- Word search book
- Necklace and earrings set
- Scripture jar
- Diamond craft mirror
- Massage oils
- "How to age without getting old" book by Joyce Meyers
- Spa supplies box
- Two pair of socks
- Mug
- Travel cosmetic bag with supplies
- Rejoice for the Lord Coaster set
- Butterfly your amazing lady card
- $50 Gift card to Marshalls
Starting bid
- Dehydrator Elite Gourmet
- Dried Mango Slices
- Dried prunes
- Beef jerky
- Teriyaki jerky
- $25 gift card to Ozgoods Bar and Gill
Starting bid
- Charcoal grey Coach Leather
- Dooney Bourke designer hand bag
- white Dooney and Bourke hand bags
- $25 Boscov gift card
Starting bid
- 166 piece hedgehog picnic date
- Heavy duty bulldozer
- Hot air balloon
- Bunnie's outdoor activity
- Sea animals
- Springtime animal playpack
- $25 Walmart gift card
Starting bid
- Coffee maker single serve k-cup machine
- Dunkin donut coffee Medium blend kcups
- Gevalia dark roast kcups
- Caribou blend kcup
- Creamer original
- French vanilla creamer
- Caramel macchiato creamer
- $25 Gift card Sheetz
Starting bid
- Two fish tanks
- Fish scoop
- Magnetic brushes
- Tap water conditioner
- Submersible pump
- Stones
- neon Castle decoration
- Air hose
- Ceramic bus
- Air defuser
- Clam shell decoration
- Gravel
- $25 Pet Smart gift card
Starting bid
- Sour patch Peach 3.56 ounces
- Blue raspberry 3.6 ounces
- Strawberry 3.6 ounces
- Swedish fish Regular 3.6 oz
- Blue raspberry 3.59 oz
- Trolls Peachy 4.25 oz
- Whirly pops 1 small 1.5 oz, 1 large 3 oz
- Fudge place 8oz
- rocky road 8 oz
- chocolate peanut butter
- Haribo Unicorn licorice 5 oz
- Mini rainbow frogs 5 oz
- Happy cola 5 oz.
- Peaches 5 oz.
- Gold bears sour 4.5 oz
- Fantastic mix 5 oz
- Berries 5 oz
- Sour sghetti 5 oz
- Movie theater boxes
- Tootsie pop drops 3.5 oz
- Swedish fish 3.1 oz
- Swedish assorted 3.5 oz
- Bottle caps 5 oz
- Krabby patties 2.54 oz
- 2 original spree 5 oz each
- Sour patch kids 3.5 oz
- Nerds Gummy cluster rainbow 3 oz
- Rainbow 5 oz
- Soft and chew with crunchy shell 4.25 oz
- Grapes and strawberry 5 oz
- Mike and Ike's Original fruits 4.25 oz
- Mega mix 4.25 oz
- Sugar babies 5 oz
- Runts 5 oz
- Mini Charleston chew 3.5 oz
- Milk duds 5 oz
- Dad's root beer barrel 4 oz
- Original skittles 3.5 oz
- M and M milk chocolate 3.1 oz
- Good n plenty 6 oz
- $25 gift card to Smith's Candy
Starting bid
Beautiful framed picture donated by Joy book store
Starting bid
- $25 Amazon gift card
- Large beach towel
- 2 Small beach towels
- Large beach blanket
- Beach bag
- Beach hat
- 2 pair sun glasses
- Sun screen
- Bugs spray
- Beach ball catch game
- Beach sand sifter/bucket/shovel/rake
Starting bid
- $25.00 GameStop gift card
- Basket
- Electric pencil sharpener
- Pencils
- Word find book
- Look and find coloring book
- Classic playing cards
- Scattergories card game
- Set of felt tic tac toe game
- Wooden Domino game
- Set of 12 party rubic cube puzzle
- Vertical checker game
- Great minds set of five puzzle game
- Dice board game
- Lollipops, popcorn
Starting bid
- $50 Cabela’s gift card
- Tackle box
- Catfish hook assortment
- Swimming bait Size 6 hooks
- Trout magnet mustard
- Trout magnet the secret’s out
- Swivels Bass hook assortment
- Slit shots size 3
- Fishing pliers
- Floaters assortment
Starting bid
- $25 Domino’s gift card
- Farkle
- Nertz
- Bicycle pack of 2 playing cards
- Double-six Dominoes
- Eight 818 Eighteen
- Uno No Mercy
- Rook
- Monopoly Deal
Starting bid
- $25 Bath & Body Works gift card
- Dwell Studio basket
- 3 bath sponges
- 2 oversized bath towels
- 2 matching hand towels
- 4 wash cloths
- Hand & Body GOAT Cream
- Crabtree & Evelyn bath and shower gel
- Pecksniff’s moisturizing hand wash
- Golden Nectar moisturizing body butter
Starting bid
- $20 gift card to Baked with a Twist
- Honey roasted peanuts (I’ll make fresh ones when it’s time)
- Hand embroidered towel with psalm 81:16 and same with the tote bag with the fruit of the Spirit.
- I made a honey body scrub.
- I made honey pops to melt in some hand made Girl Scout cookie inspired tea blends from a small woman owned business I found.
- The coffee cup and a bunch of empty tea bags
- Two bars of handmade soap with honey, one is cinnamon pear and the other is applewood and fir needles
- Decorative wooden blocks I found at the apple festival
- A honey candle
- Sample honey from a guy I found in Bedford
- Blueberry honey, cinnamon honey, vanilla honey, wildflower honey, and buckwheat honey. All honey is good for you but the buckwheat is really good for you.
- I included a metal bee sculpture a friend made, she’s from Elkland.
- I added the tin garden bee.
Starting bid
- Cuisinart 6 quart pressure cooker
- 2 bags of 15 bean soup
- $50. 00 gift card to Hornings of Myerstown
Starting bid
- Kitchen floor matt
- 4 kitchen towels
- Yard flag
- Tablecloths
- 24 serving tableware including cups plates dessert/plates/silverware
- Balloons
- $60.00 gift card to Hornings of Bethel
Starting bid
- Pail
- Armorall protectant
- Tough Stuff foam cleaner
- Turtle car wash and wax
- Glass cleaner
- Black magic tire wet
- Turtle wax and dry,
- 4 microfiber towels
- $25.00 gift card Miller and Bixler auto parts
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!