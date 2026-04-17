ICII Freedom Auction 2026

- $20 gift card to Baked with a Twist

- Honey roasted peanuts (I’ll make fresh ones when it’s time)

- Hand embroidered towel with psalm 81:16 and same with the tote bag with the fruit of the Spirit.

- I made a honey body scrub.

- I made honey pops to melt in some hand made Girl Scout cookie inspired tea blends from a small woman owned business I found.

- The coffee cup and a bunch of empty tea bags

- Two bars of handmade soap with honey, one is cinnamon pear and the other is applewood and fir needles

- Decorative wooden blocks I found at the apple festival

- A honey candle

- Sample honey from a guy I found in Bedford

- Blueberry honey, cinnamon honey, vanilla honey, wildflower honey, and buckwheat honey. All honey is good for you but the buckwheat is really good for you.

- I included a metal bee sculpture a friend made, she’s from Elkland.

- I added the tin garden bee.