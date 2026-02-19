Islamic Center Of Maple Valley

Hosted by

Islamic Center Of Maple Valley

About this event

ICMV Sunday Iftar - Mar 1st, 2026

Multiple Locations - See Description

Sisters & Children (Covington Venue) — 1 Ticket Per Person
Free

Venue: Covington City Hall. Please reserve a ticket for every individual attending, including all children/infants, so we can stay within the building's safety capacity and plan arrangements correctly.

Total capacity for this venue is 80 people.

Brothers & Boys (ICMV Venue) — 1 Ticket Per Person
Free

Venue: ICMV. Please reserve a ticket for every individual attending, including boys of all ages, to help us with seating and meal arrangements.

Add a donation for Islamic Center Of Maple Valley

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!