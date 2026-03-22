Iconic Allstars Foundation 1st Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Our Platinum Sponsor plays a premier role in making this event possible. As a top-tier partner, your generous support directly impacts our mission by funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.





Platinum Sponsors receive:

(1) Complimentary foursome with lunch included

Prominent recognition throughout the event, including top logo placement on event materials including acknowledgment during the event

Logo on Perfect 10 season t-shirt

Digital promotion on social media and website

Your partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to inclusivity, community impact, and the growth of youth athletics.