Iconic Allstars Foundation

Hosted by

Iconic Allstars Foundation

About this event

Iconic Allstars Foundation 1st Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

1749 Spring Valley Dr

Elburn, IL 60119, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Price includes: 18 holes shotgun start and golf cart. Carts are two person.


Must be 16 to golf and 18 to drive the cart.

Single Golfer Ticket
$125

With a single ticket you will be randomly assigned a foursome.


Includes, green fee and golf cart.


*Must be 18 to drive the golf cart

Platinum Sponsor Event Sponsor
$2,500

Our Platinum Sponsor plays a premier role in making this event possible. As a top-tier partner, your generous support directly impacts our mission by funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.


Platinum Sponsors receive:

  • (1) Complimentary foursome with lunch included
  • Prominent recognition throughout the event, including top logo placement on event materials including acknowledgment during the event
  • Logo on Perfect 10 season t-shirt
  • Digital promotion on social media and website

Your partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to inclusivity, community impact, and the growth of youth athletics.

Gold Sponsor-Food Sponsor
$1,000

The Gold Sponsor – Food Sponsor plays an essential role in creating a memorable experience for all event participants. Your generous support helps provide a lunch for guests while directly contributing to our mission of funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.


Gold Sponsors receive

  • Prominent recognition at food stations, on event signage, and in promotional materials
  • Reduced ticket price of $75 per golfer
  • Logo inclusion on the Perfect 10 t-shirt
  • Advertisement on social media and website

Your partnership highlights a strong commitment to community, inclusivity, and supporting youth athletics.

Silver Sponsor-Beverage Cart
$250

The Silver Sponsor – Beverage Cart plays a key role in enhancing the event experience for all participants. Your support helps keep guests refreshed throughout the day while also contributing to our mission of funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.


Silver Sponsors receive


  • Logo recognition on beverage cart and event signage
  • Discounted golf tickets at $100 per golfer
  • Acknowledgment on the Perfect 10 season t-shirts
  • Advertisement on social media and website

Your partnership reflects a meaningful commitment to community, inclusivity, and supporting young athletes.

Bronze Sponsor-Hole sponsor
$150

The Bronze Sponsor – Hole Sponsor offers a great opportunity to support the event while gaining visibility on the course. Your sponsorship helps fund the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and provide scholarships for athletes in need.


Bronze Sponsors receive:

  • Logo signage at a designated hole, allowing you to showcase your support to all throughout the day.
  • Advertisement on social media and website

Your partnership reflects a valued commitment to community, inclusivity, and youth athletics.

Supporting Sponsor-Trophy Sponsor
$300

The Supporting Sponsor – Trophy Sponsor plays a special role in celebrating the achievements of our participants. Your support helps provide awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of all involved, while also contributing to our mission of funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.


Supporting Sponsors receive:

  • Logo recognition at the awards table and in event materials
  • Discounted golf tickets at $100 per golfer
  • Acknowledgment on the Perfect 10 season t-shirts
  • Advertisement on social media and website

Your partnership reflects a meaningful commitment to community, inclusivity, and honoring youth athletics.

Add a donation for Iconic Allstars Foundation

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