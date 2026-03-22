Iconic Allstars Foundation 1st Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

About this event
Price includes: 18 holes shotgun start and golf cart. Carts are two person.
Must be 16 to golf and 18 to drive the cart.
With a single ticket you will be randomly assigned a foursome.
Includes, green fee and golf cart.
*Must be 18 to drive the golf cart
Our Platinum Sponsor plays a premier role in making this event possible. As a top-tier partner, your generous support directly impacts our mission by funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.
Platinum Sponsors receive:
Your partnership demonstrates a strong commitment to inclusivity, community impact, and the growth of youth athletics.
The Gold Sponsor – Food Sponsor plays an essential role in creating a memorable experience for all event participants. Your generous support helps provide a lunch for guests while directly contributing to our mission of funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.
Gold Sponsors receive
Your partnership highlights a strong commitment to community, inclusivity, and supporting youth athletics.
The Silver Sponsor – Beverage Cart plays a key role in enhancing the event experience for all participants. Your support helps keep guests refreshed throughout the day while also contributing to our mission of funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.
Silver Sponsors receive
Your partnership reflects a meaningful commitment to community, inclusivity, and supporting young athletes.
The Bronze Sponsor – Hole Sponsor offers a great opportunity to support the event while gaining visibility on the course. Your sponsorship helps fund the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and provide scholarships for athletes in need.
Bronze Sponsors receive:
Your partnership reflects a valued commitment to community, inclusivity, and youth athletics.
The Supporting Sponsor – Trophy Sponsor plays a special role in celebrating the achievements of our participants. Your support helps provide awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of all involved, while also contributing to our mission of funding the Perfect 10 Cheerabilities special needs team and providing scholarships for athletes in need.
Supporting Sponsors receive:
Your partnership reflects a meaningful commitment to community, inclusivity, and honoring youth athletics.
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