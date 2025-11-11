ICR Dallas Discovery Center

1830 Royal Ln

Dallas, TX 75229, USA

Adult Admission
$16

Ages 18+

Includes admiission to the Exhibit Hall and either the 10:10 or 10:40 Planetarium Show

Student Admission
$14

Ages 5-17

Includes admiission to the Exhibit Hall and either the 10:10 or 10:40 Planetarium Show

Free Admission
free

Ages 4 and under

Free Admission to the Exhibit Hall ONLY

Purchase tickets for the Planetarium Shows below

10:10am Mission Solaris (Astronomy)
$7

Planetarium Show

(Additional ticket beyond the one included with your paid Admission)

10:40am Exploring Deep Space (General, Physical, Biology)
$7

Planetarium Show

(Additional ticket beyond the one included with your paid Admission)

