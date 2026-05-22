Integration Charter Schools

Offered by

Integration Charter Schools

About the memberships

ICS 2026-2027 Dues

Senior Dues - Full
$120

Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony,  diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel).

Senior Dues - Installment
$60

Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony,  diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel). This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

8th Grade Dues - Full
$80

Covers the cost of end of year stepping up ceremony and ceremony attire (cap, gown and tassel). 

8th Grade Dues - Installment
$40

Covers the cost of end of year stepping up ceremony and ceremony attire (cap, gown and tassel). This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

4th Grade Dues - Full
$40

Covers the cost of 4th grade stepping up celebration.

4th Grade Dues - Installment
$20

Covers the cost of 4th grade stepping up celebration. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

Kindergarten Dues - Full
$20

Covers the cost of graduation cap, gown, tassel and diploma. 

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