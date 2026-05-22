ICS 2026-2027 Dues

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About the memberships
Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony, diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel).
Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony, diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel). This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
Covers the cost of end of year stepping up ceremony and ceremony attire (cap, gown and tassel).
Covers the cost of end of year stepping up ceremony and ceremony attire (cap, gown and tassel). This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
Covers the cost of 4th grade stepping up celebration.
Covers the cost of 4th grade stepping up celebration. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
Covers the cost of graduation cap, gown, tassel and diploma.
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