ICS 25th Anniversary Virtual Auction

Package of 4 (four) Field Level Tickets, valid for any Monday – Thursday game during the 2025 regular season. Redeemable until September 18th, 2025.
Tilles Jazz Fest 2025
$50
Jazz Fest at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts is the highly anticipated summertime event on Long Island University’s beautiful campus, featuring both world-renowned and up-and-coming talent. Valid for two all-access day passes on July 19th, 2025. Excludes evening headliner performance. (valid: $200)
Playwrights Horizons Preview Tickets
$25
Enjoy two (2) preview tickets to any production in the Playwrights Horizons 2025-2026 season. This Off Broadway theater in midtown Manhattan features contemporary American playwrights and composers (value: $130)
Personal training session
$25
Get closer to your fitness goals this summer! Valid for one (1) 60 minute online personal training session from Angelo Munagorri, Equinox Tier X trainer. (value: $150)
Virtual interior design consult
$100
A two-hour virtual design or listing prep consultation, valid for one year, with interior designer Marie Graham. Includes one-on-one coaching for home buyers, home sellers, renters, or those staying and improving. Marie Graham is an award-winning home stager and design specialist. She’s worked with thousands of Westchester County property owners in every zip code. Marie is a change agent, bringing a thoughtful approach to the creative process. She helps people untangle, plan, and right the complicated relationships they have with their spaces and their things. Learn more at https://therefreshedhome.com/. (value: $390)
Shepherdess With Ducks figurine
$50
“Shepherdess With Ducks” is part of the Shepherd-Shepherdess Collection by Lladro, a Spanish brand known for its beautiful art porcelain figurines. “Shepherdess With Ducks” was sold from 1969 – 1991, and stands 9 1/2in tall. (value: $240)
Mystery gift card basket
$50
Mystery box of gift cards, worth $220! Includes some of your favorite retail chains.
