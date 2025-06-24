ICS 25th Anniversary Virtual Auction

A two-hour virtual design or listing prep consultation, valid for one year, with interior designer Marie Graham. Includes one-on-one coaching for home buyers, home sellers, renters, or those staying and improving. Marie Graham is an award-winning home stager and design specialist. She’s worked with thousands of Westchester County property owners in every zip code. Marie is a change agent, bringing a thoughtful approach to the creative process. She helps people untangle, plan, and right the complicated relationships they have with their spaces and their things. Learn more at https://therefreshedhome.com/. (value: $390)

