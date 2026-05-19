Imperial Court de San Diego

Offered by

Imperial Court de San Diego

About this shop

ICSD Leather Weekend 2026 Merch

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

Available in 8 different sizes

All Black with white logo

100% Cotton


Item can be picked up at one of our events at no extra cost.

Shipping fee not included if item needs to be delivered.

"Oops" Lapel Pin item
"Oops" Lapel Pin
$1

Let's just say us and the vendors had difficulties seeing eye-to-eye. Because of this, we are selling these for only $1


2 inches x 2 inches Acrylic Lapel Pins

Rubber double clutches

2 styles:

  • White outline/background
  • Transparent Background


Item can be picked up at one of our events at no extra cost.

Shipping fee not included if item needs to be delivered.

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