ICSR2026 - International Conference on Shellfish Restoration

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to alFull conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet. Available until March 1, 2026. Must be ISRS member.l main activities.
Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet. Available until March 31, 2026.
Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet. ISRS member rate.
Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet.
Full conference access for students (Oct 4-8). Valid student ID required at check-in. Includes all sessions, workshops,field trips, welcome reception, and banquet.
Single-day access to conference sessions and activities.Does not include field trips, welcome reception, or banquet.
Guest ticket for welcome reception only. For non-registered guests accompanying conference attendees.
Guest ticket for conference banquet only. For non-registered guests accompanying conference attendees.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!