The International Shellfish Restoration Society

Hosted by

About this event

ICSR2026 - International Conference on Shellfish Restoration

91 WA-108

Shelton, WA 98584, USA

Seed Rate Member
$375
Available until Mar 31

Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet. Available until March 31, 2026. Must be ISRS member.

Seed Rate Non-Member
$500
Available until Mar 31

Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet. Available until March 31, 2026.

Regular Rate Member
$475

Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet. ISRS member rate.

Regular Rate Non-Member
$625

Full conference access (Oct 4-8) including all sessions, workshops, field trips, welcome reception, and banquet.

Student Rate
$350

Full conference access for students (Oct 4-8). Valid student ID required at check-in. Includes all sessions, workshops,field trips, welcome reception, and banquet.

Daily Pass
$250

Single-day access to conference sessions and activities.Does not include field trips, welcome reception, or banquet.

Guest - Welcome Reception
$50

Guest ticket for welcome reception only. For non-registered guests accompanying conference attendees.

Guest - Conference Banquet
$75

Guest ticket for conference banquet only. For non-registered guests accompanying conference attendees.

Add a donation for The International Shellfish Restoration Society

$

