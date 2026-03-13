ICYL Eid El-Fitr Celebration 2026

You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate

You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate

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