ICYL Eid El-Fitr Celebration 2026

You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate
MiddleEastern Food - Brunch
Free
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate
Kids Friendly food - Burgers/Fried Chicken
Free
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area. Please bring only food as we have coffee and Beverage vendors separate
Desert
Free
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area.
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area.
Coffee/Tea/Beverage
Free
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area.
You can Setup Night before, Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass, so bring a Tarp to cover the Grass area.
Merchandize Vendors
Free
Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass
Bring all your supplies, tables and chairs needed, You will be setting up at the grass
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