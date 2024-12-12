LUAU -- Idaho Innovation Center's 2nd Annual Fundraiser -- Luau Dinner & Auction

Purchase a table of 8 seats for the 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to deserving individuals or a business. These tickets will not be assigned to specific recipients by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.

Purchase a table of 8 seats for the 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to deserving individuals or a business. These tickets will not be assigned to specific recipients by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.

More details...