LUAU -- Idaho Innovation Center's 2nd Annual Fundraiser -- Luau Dinner & Auction

Purchase a seat for 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to a deserving individual or community member. This ticket will not be assigned to a specific recipient by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.
Purchase a seat for 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to a deserving individual or community member. This ticket will not be assigned to a specific recipient by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.
Couple (2 Seats) Donation
$130
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Purchase 2 seats for 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to a deserving couple. These tickets will not be assigned to a specific recipient by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.
Purchase 2 seats for 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to a deserving couple. These tickets will not be assigned to a specific recipient by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.
Full Table of 8 Seats Donation
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Purchase a table of 8 seats for the 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to deserving individuals or a business. These tickets will not be assigned to specific recipients by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.
Purchase a table of 8 seats for the 2025 Luau Gala as a gift to be offered by the fundraising organization to deserving individuals or a business. These tickets will not be assigned to specific recipients by the purchaser but will be distributed at the discretion of the organization to support their mission and ensure broader participation in the event.
Add a donation for Idaho Innovation Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!