Idaho Innovation Center's SILENT Auction

Market Value: $2,217 ARE YOU RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS, OR IS IT RUNNING YOU? The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), is a complete set of timeless concepts and practical, proven tools for getting more of what you want from your entrepreneurial business. Implementing EOS has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and leadership teams around the world address the six key aspects of their businesses by getting better at three things: 1- Get everyone in your organization 100% on the same page with where you’re going and how you plan to get there. 2- Through Traction®, your EOS Implementer™ will advise and teach you about how to instill focus, discipline, and accountability throughout the company so that everyone executes on that vision – every day. 3- Help your leaders become a more cohesive, functional, healthy leadership team. You didn’t become an entrepreneur to feel burned out or stuck in place. EOS gets you “unstuck” by organizing the hundreds of challenges you face every day and making them more manageable. You’re able to solve issues before they become problems, get the right people in the right seats, make meetings so productive that you actually look forward to them, and build a culture of accountability. When you run on EOS, everyone is working toward the same goals. Your business runs more smoothly and profitably. You break through the ceiling to achieve growth. And you simply enjoy life more. MAXWELL LEADERSHIP TEAM MASTERMIND SESSION with THE BASSIC TRAINER: The Leadership Game is a 2+ hour interactive experience designed to engage participants in the questions, discussion, debate and idea sharing that help foster belonging, bonding and believing - the essentials for team growth and development. And all based on the teachings of the world’s most recognized authority on leadership, Dr. John C. Maxwell!

Market Value: $2,217 ARE YOU RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS, OR IS IT RUNNING YOU? The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), is a complete set of timeless concepts and practical, proven tools for getting more of what you want from your entrepreneurial business. Implementing EOS has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and leadership teams around the world address the six key aspects of their businesses by getting better at three things: 1- Get everyone in your organization 100% on the same page with where you’re going and how you plan to get there. 2- Through Traction®, your EOS Implementer™ will advise and teach you about how to instill focus, discipline, and accountability throughout the company so that everyone executes on that vision – every day. 3- Help your leaders become a more cohesive, functional, healthy leadership team. You didn’t become an entrepreneur to feel burned out or stuck in place. EOS gets you “unstuck” by organizing the hundreds of challenges you face every day and making them more manageable. You’re able to solve issues before they become problems, get the right people in the right seats, make meetings so productive that you actually look forward to them, and build a culture of accountability. When you run on EOS, everyone is working toward the same goals. Your business runs more smoothly and profitably. You break through the ceiling to achieve growth. And you simply enjoy life more. MAXWELL LEADERSHIP TEAM MASTERMIND SESSION with THE BASSIC TRAINER: The Leadership Game is a 2+ hour interactive experience designed to engage participants in the questions, discussion, debate and idea sharing that help foster belonging, bonding and believing - the essentials for team growth and development. And all based on the teachings of the world’s most recognized authority on leadership, Dr. John C. Maxwell!

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