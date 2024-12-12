Idaho Innovation Center's SILENT Auction

S-101 -- Two Spyder Omni Sleds(1 Black/Red and 1 Blue/Red)
$40
Starting bid
Two Spyder Omni Sleds -- Market Value: $200
The Spyder Omni Sled is a versatile sled that knows no season. Just as functional in the snow, as in the water, sled down the hill or body surf the waves. The board has been contoured for a snug fit against the body, allowing for control regardless of the medium underneath. A slick bottom allows for smooth speed. Attach an action camera to catch all the fun, and an included wrist leash keeps the board nearby.
Two Spyder Omni Sleds -- Market Value: $200
The Spyder Omni Sled is a versatile sled that knows no season. Just as functional in the snow, as in the water, sled down the hill or body surf the waves. The board has been contoured for a snug fit against the body, allowing for control regardless of the medium underneath. A slick bottom allows for smooth speed. Attach an action camera to catch all the fun, and an included wrist leash keeps the board nearby.
The Carolina Herrera Sunglasses She172 2amx -- Market Value $299
These glasses are an exquisite and sophisticated accessory that exudes elegance and style. With a sleek and modern design, these sunglasses are the epitome of luxury fashion. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these sunglasses offer both fashion and functionality, providing excellent sun protection with their high-quality lenses. Whether you're strolling on the beach or attending a glamorous event, the Carolina Herrera Sunglasses are the perfect accessory to elevate your style and make a statement.
The Carolina Herrera Sunglasses She172 2amx -- Market Value $299
These glasses are an exquisite and sophisticated accessory that exudes elegance and style. With a sleek and modern design, these sunglasses are the epitome of luxury fashion. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these sunglasses offer both fashion and functionality, providing excellent sun protection with their high-quality lenses. Whether you're strolling on the beach or attending a glamorous event, the Carolina Herrera Sunglasses are the perfect accessory to elevate your style and make a statement.
S-103 --6 Months of Residential Internet Service by FyberCom
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $450
FyberCom provides Eastern and Southern Idaho's premiere internet experience. FyberCom strives to give each and every customer an excellent customer experience and we have proudly done so since 2014. FyberCom deploys all the latest technologies and raises the industry standard in everything we do, all while being a locally owned, and operated company. Get connected today and see why FyberCom is the first choice of so many Idahoans.
Market Value: $450
FyberCom provides Eastern and Southern Idaho's premiere internet experience. FyberCom strives to give each and every customer an excellent customer experience and we have proudly done so since 2014. FyberCom deploys all the latest technologies and raises the industry standard in everything we do, all while being a locally owned, and operated company. Get connected today and see why FyberCom is the first choice of so many Idahoans.
S-104 -- Harley Davidson Package
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $
Includes:
* Harley-Davidson belt bag
* Tire tread gauge tool
* Flexible Inspection Light
* Jackson Hole Harley-Davidson sticker
* Black Harley-Davidson T-shirt (Men's small)
* Navy Harley Davidson T-shirt (Men's small)
* Hand sanitizer
Market Value: $
Includes:
* Harley-Davidson belt bag
* Tire tread gauge tool
* Flexible Inspection Light
* Jackson Hole Harley-Davidson sticker
* Black Harley-Davidson T-shirt (Men's small)
* Navy Harley Davidson T-shirt (Men's small)
* Hand sanitizer
S-105 -- 2 Center Stage 2025 Season Tickets
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $260
2 2025 Season Tickets to the Center Stage Theatre in Idaho Falls. The season lineup includes
* Hello Dolly (Feb 14 - Mar 29)
* Fiddler on the Roof (Apr 25 - Jun 7)
* Hairspray (Jul 11 - Aug 23)
* School of Rock (Sept 19 - Nov 1)
* Elf (Nov 28 - Dec 20)
Market Value: $260
2 2025 Season Tickets to the Center Stage Theatre in Idaho Falls. The season lineup includes
* Hello Dolly (Feb 14 - Mar 29)
* Fiddler on the Roof (Apr 25 - Jun 7)
* Hairspray (Jul 11 - Aug 23)
* School of Rock (Sept 19 - Nov 1)
* Elf (Nov 28 - Dec 20)
S-106 -- Better Your Business Bundle
$500
Starting bid
Market Value: $2,217
ARE YOU RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS, OR IS IT RUNNING YOU? The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), is a complete set of timeless concepts and practical, proven tools for getting more of what you want from your entrepreneurial business. Implementing EOS has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and leadership teams around the world address the six key aspects of their businesses by getting better at three things:
1- Get everyone in your organization 100% on the same page with where you’re going and how you plan to get there.
2- Through Traction®, your EOS Implementer™ will advise and teach you about how to instill focus, discipline, and accountability throughout the company so that everyone executes on that vision – every day.
3- Help your leaders become a more cohesive, functional, healthy leadership team.
You didn’t become an entrepreneur to feel burned out or stuck in place. EOS gets you “unstuck” by organizing the hundreds of challenges you face every day and making them more manageable. You’re able to solve issues before they become problems, get the right people in the right seats, make meetings so productive that you actually look forward to them, and build a culture of accountability.
When you run on EOS, everyone is working toward the same goals. Your business runs more smoothly and profitably. You break through the ceiling to achieve growth. And you simply enjoy life more.
MAXWELL LEADERSHIP TEAM MASTERMIND SESSION with THE BASSIC TRAINER:
The Leadership Game is a 2+ hour interactive experience designed to engage participants in the questions, discussion, debate and idea sharing that help foster belonging, bonding and believing - the essentials for team growth and development. And all based on the teachings of the world’s most recognized authority on leadership, Dr. John C. Maxwell!
Market Value: $2,217
ARE YOU RUNNING YOUR BUSINESS, OR IS IT RUNNING YOU? The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), is a complete set of timeless concepts and practical, proven tools for getting more of what you want from your entrepreneurial business. Implementing EOS has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and leadership teams around the world address the six key aspects of their businesses by getting better at three things:
1- Get everyone in your organization 100% on the same page with where you’re going and how you plan to get there.
2- Through Traction®, your EOS Implementer™ will advise and teach you about how to instill focus, discipline, and accountability throughout the company so that everyone executes on that vision – every day.
3- Help your leaders become a more cohesive, functional, healthy leadership team.
You didn’t become an entrepreneur to feel burned out or stuck in place. EOS gets you “unstuck” by organizing the hundreds of challenges you face every day and making them more manageable. You’re able to solve issues before they become problems, get the right people in the right seats, make meetings so productive that you actually look forward to them, and build a culture of accountability.
When you run on EOS, everyone is working toward the same goals. Your business runs more smoothly and profitably. You break through the ceiling to achieve growth. And you simply enjoy life more.
MAXWELL LEADERSHIP TEAM MASTERMIND SESSION with THE BASSIC TRAINER:
The Leadership Game is a 2+ hour interactive experience designed to engage participants in the questions, discussion, debate and idea sharing that help foster belonging, bonding and believing - the essentials for team growth and development. And all based on the teachings of the world’s most recognized authority on leadership, Dr. John C. Maxwell!
S-107 -- Frontier Credit Union Adventure Backpack
Free
Starting bid
Market Price: $160
Includes a Stormtech waterproof backpack with water bottle and a variety of trail snacks including jerky, granola bars, and Propel.
Market Price: $160
Includes a Stormtech waterproof backpack with water bottle and a variety of trail snacks including jerky, granola bars, and Propel.
S-108 -- Local Businesses Basket by US Bank
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $280
Basket of items and gift cards featuring LOCAL Idaho Falls businesses including: Mystic Misfits, Garcia's Street Tacos and Pelonas Fruit Oasis , Poppy & Pout, The Caramel Tree, The Guardian Bake Shop, Royal Theaters. Also includes some fun US Bank merch -- including the piggy bank!
Market Value: $280
Basket of items and gift cards featuring LOCAL Idaho Falls businesses including: Mystic Misfits, Garcia's Street Tacos and Pelonas Fruit Oasis , Poppy & Pout, The Caramel Tree, The Guardian Bake Shop, Royal Theaters. Also includes some fun US Bank merch -- including the piggy bank!
S-109 -- Teton Toyota Complete Car Care Package
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $A LOT!
Includes a car cleaning bucket, Lube oil & filter change including, inspection, hand wash, vacuum, One 5 window tint* 2-Day car rental** Free interior car detail (Model year 2015 or newer)* Some restrictions apply:
*Please call to schedule appointment.
**Must be 21 years of age, have insurance, valid driver's license and credit card for car rental.
Offer Expires August 31, 2025
Market Value: $A LOT!
Includes a car cleaning bucket, Lube oil & filter change including, inspection, hand wash, vacuum, One 5 window tint* 2-Day car rental** Free interior car detail (Model year 2015 or newer)* Some restrictions apply:
*Please call to schedule appointment.
**Must be 21 years of age, have insurance, valid driver's license and credit card for car rental.
Offer Expires August 31, 2025
Market Value: $350
Revive Deluxe Hydrofacial Kit, Relaxation Pedicure, doTERRA Aromatouch Massage, Variety of Thor's Chocolate (may not be the same as those pictured)
Market Value: $350
Revive Deluxe Hydrofacial Kit, Relaxation Pedicure, doTERRA Aromatouch Massage, Variety of Thor's Chocolate (may not be the same as those pictured)
S-112 -- Large Coffee Bundle
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $225 Includes 2 16-oz. bags of coffee roasted by Let's Get Roasted, coffee mugs, gooseneck water kettle, coffee grinder, Aeropress, French Press, Let's Get Roasted merch T-shirt (Size: Men's L), Variety of Thor's Chocolates
Market Value: $225 Includes 2 16-oz. bags of coffee roasted by Let's Get Roasted, coffee mugs, gooseneck water kettle, coffee grinder, Aeropress, French Press, Let's Get Roasted merch T-shirt (Size: Men's L), Variety of Thor's Chocolates
S-113 -- Mary Kay Travel Kit
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $79 Travel pillow & eye mask kit, travel blanket, Mary Kay lotion, Mary Kay 2-in-1 Wash & Shave, Mary Kay Mini Facials, chocolate kisses
Market Value: $79 Travel pillow & eye mask kit, travel blanket, Mary Kay lotion, Mary Kay 2-in-1 Wash & Shave, Mary Kay Mini Facials, chocolate kisses
S-114 -- Freeman Plastic Surgery Anti-aging Head to Toe Bag
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $700 Includes Forever Young Broad Band Light Laser (Face) Treatment, ZO Getting Skin Ready skin care kit with Daily Power Defense, Baby Foot exfoliation foot peel and socks, toiletries bag and duffle bag.
Market Value: $700 Includes Forever Young Broad Band Light Laser (Face) Treatment, ZO Getting Skin Ready skin care kit with Daily Power Defense, Baby Foot exfoliation foot peel and socks, toiletries bag and duffle bag.
S-115 -- Family Fun Get Out Package
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $140 Includes 1 car pass (up to 7 passengers) to Yellowstone Bear World, 3-month Family Pass to Club Apple, 3-month Family Pass to Y.M.C.A.
Market Value: $140 Includes 1 car pass (up to 7 passengers) to Yellowstone Bear World, 3-month Family Pass to Club Apple, 3-month Family Pass to Y.M.C.A.
S-116 -- Couple's Staycation Package
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $ 500 Destinations Inn/Black Swan gift certificate, Texas Roadhouse gift card, Fandango gift card, wood cutting board, sparkling cider, plastic wine flutes, truffles, variety of Thor's Chocolate, lip balm
Market Value: $ 500 Destinations Inn/Black Swan gift certificate, Texas Roadhouse gift card, Fandango gift card, wood cutting board, sparkling cider, plastic wine flutes, truffles, variety of Thor's Chocolate, lip balm
S-117 -- Little Dance Princess Basket
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $ 200 Gift Certificate for $50 off a dance class at Eagle Rock Dance, pink tutu, purple backpack, wand, variety of Thor's Chocolate
Market Value: $ 200 Gift Certificate for $50 off a dance class at Eagle Rock Dance, pink tutu, purple backpack, wand, variety of Thor's Chocolate
S-118 -- $200 OFF Catering
Free
Starting bid
$200 off your next Catering Event when you book it with with Chef Randy Lords of The Rebel Bake Shop
$200 off your next Catering Event when you book it with with Chef Randy Lords of The Rebel Bake Shop
S-119 -- Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $139 The upgraded Beats Pill is more advanced than ever. It’s more powerful. It’s lighter. It’s more portable. And it’s designed to sound incredible — in your home and beyond. Enjoy room-filling sound, bigger bass and better tonality across the audio spectrum. It features up to 24 hours of all-day battery life, and can even charge your phone on the go via the included USB-C cable. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Beats Pill gives you instant one-touch pairing, automatic pairing across your other devices, plus Find My or Find My Device. Use your paired Beats Pill as a speakerphone and access your voice assistant. And you can easily pair two Beats Pill speakers for double the audio experience in Amplify Mode or Stereo Mode.
Market Value: $139 The upgraded Beats Pill is more advanced than ever. It’s more powerful. It’s lighter. It’s more portable. And it’s designed to sound incredible — in your home and beyond. Enjoy room-filling sound, bigger bass and better tonality across the audio spectrum. It features up to 24 hours of all-day battery life, and can even charge your phone on the go via the included USB-C cable. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Beats Pill gives you instant one-touch pairing, automatic pairing across your other devices, plus Find My or Find My Device. Use your paired Beats Pill as a speakerphone and access your voice assistant. And you can easily pair two Beats Pill speakers for double the audio experience in Amplify Mode or Stereo Mode.
S-120 My T Financials Basket
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $300 Includes 2 FREE hours of Bookkeeping Consultation on your choice of ONE of the following: QuickBooks Repair, Year End Closeout, Year End Lookover, Santa Maria Style Grilling $25 Gift Voucher, $50 off the QuickBooks Class offered in September 2025, tumbler, Martinelli's, goblets, candy
Market Value: $300 Includes 2 FREE hours of Bookkeeping Consultation on your choice of ONE of the following: QuickBooks Repair, Year End Closeout, Year End Lookover, Santa Maria Style Grilling $25 Gift Voucher, $50 off the QuickBooks Class offered in September 2025, tumbler, Martinelli's, goblets, candy
S-121 Celebrate Seniors Basket
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $310 Includes a Celebrate Seniors! water bottle, Panera $15 gift card, Buffalo Wild Wings $25 gift card, Lindt Gourmet Truffles, Happy Salmon game, variety of Thor's Chocolate treats (5 chocolate bars in various flavors, Valhalla Milk Chocolate/Pretzel Bites, hot cocoa), Grease Monkey $100 gift card
Market Value: $310 Includes a Celebrate Seniors! water bottle, Panera $15 gift card, Buffalo Wild Wings $25 gift card, Lindt Gourmet Truffles, Happy Salmon game, variety of Thor's Chocolate treats (5 chocolate bars in various flavors, Valhalla Milk Chocolate/Pretzel Bites, hot cocoa), Grease Monkey $100 gift card
S-122 -- CEI Basket
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $350 Includes $245 gift certificate for CEI Work Force Development/Continuing Education, blanket, CEI sweatshirt, journal, sunglasses
Market Value: $350 Includes $245 gift certificate for CEI Work Force Development/Continuing Education, blanket, CEI sweatshirt, journal, sunglasses
S-123 -- Grease Monkey Bucket
Free
Starting bid
Market Value: $250 - Includes everything you need to clean your vehicle, plus a $100 Grease Monkey Gift Card
Market Value: $250 - Includes everything you need to clean your vehicle, plus a $100 Grease Monkey Gift Card
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