Idaho Pocahontas Chapter DAR

A black mourning ribbon to hang on an American Flag posted on a home or building.





A mourning ribbon is clipped on a flag that is not on a pole and cannot be lowered to half staff during times of National Mourning.





These mourning ribbons are designed for a standard 3x5 American Flag and can be cut or shortened for smaller flags.





Each mourning ribbon is hand made containing a grommet, small carabiner, and comes in a small bag for storage.