Idaho Pocahontas Chapter, Inc. NSDAR

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Idaho Pocahontas Chapter, Inc. NSDAR

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Idaho Pocahontas Chapter DAR

Mourning Ribbon item
Mourning Ribbon item
Mourning Ribbon item
Mourning Ribbon
$15

A black mourning ribbon to hang on an American Flag posted on a home or building.


A mourning ribbon is clipped on a flag that is not on a pole and cannot be lowered to half staff during times of National Mourning.


These mourning ribbons are designed for a standard 3x5 American Flag and can be cut or shortened for smaller flags.


Each mourning ribbon is hand made containing a grommet, small carabiner, and comes in a small bag for storage.

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