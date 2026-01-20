Idaho Renaissance Faire INC

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Idaho Renaissance Faire INC

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Idaho Renaissance Faire INC's Silent Auction at Skål!!!

Idaho Renaissance Faire INC Merch Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Hat, mug, tote bag, sticker, patch and more!


Retail Value $150.00

Forest Witch Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Small Cookbook, Green Fox Tail, Wall Hanger, Resin Block Knife.


Allotment Attained From Abigale Agatha Ambrose


Value $80.00

Bubbly Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Mary Kay Lotion, 3D slug fidgets, Forever Flower, Bracelet.


Donated by Kathlean Danes


Value $60.00

Dungeoneers Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need to up your game as dungeon master! Cloak, Leather Dice Mat, a set of Dice, A Dragon Blade, A Crotched Potion Bottle Dice Pouch. Leather Hip Pouch.


Donated by Kathlean Danes


Value $400.00

Viking Ladies Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Silver Beaded Circlet, Strung Glass Beads


Donated by In Roses Garden


Value $80.00

Mystery Book Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Grab a book, and take yourself on a date! This bundle includes a mystery Book, Book Marks, Marking Pens and Highlighter, Stickers, a Tote Bag, a Mug, 3D dragon, Hand Fan, and more!


Value $200.00

Office Tray Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Everything you need to start your own in home office!


Wire Tray, 3 schedule pads, 2 note takers, binder clips, 3 Thirty-One Branded keychains, 2 Thirty-One Branded Badge Reels, and 1 Thirty-One Branded Badge Keeper.


Donated by Kathlean Danes


Value $50.00

Martini Bundle
$5

Starting bid

What every home bar needs, minus the alcohol.

2 iridescent martini glasses, Green Olives, Pickled Onions, Toothpicks.


Value $25.00

Champagne Coup Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Celebrate your special occasion! Safe for all ages.

2 iridescent coup glasses, bottle of blush sparkling cider.


Value $25.00

Runic Wand Set
$50

Starting bid

3 Handmade Runic wands made and donated by Chris Duke


Not Hollywood Replicas.


Value $150

Redeemable Graphic Design Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Green Tree DK Designs does all the graphic design for Idaho Renaissance Faire INC. This certificate is a $500.00 package for graphic design work by Denice King.


Donated by Denice King


Value $500.00

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