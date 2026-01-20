Idaho Renaissance Faire INC's Silent Auction at Skål!!!

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Starting bid
Hat, mug, tote bag, sticker, patch and more!
Retail Value $150.00
Starting bid
Small Cookbook, Green Fox Tail, Wall Hanger, Resin Block Knife.
Allotment Attained From Abigale Agatha Ambrose
Value $80.00
Starting bid
Mary Kay Lotion, 3D slug fidgets, Forever Flower, Bracelet.
Donated by Kathlean Danes
Value $60.00
Starting bid
Everything you need to up your game as dungeon master! Cloak, Leather Dice Mat, a set of Dice, A Dragon Blade, A Crotched Potion Bottle Dice Pouch. Leather Hip Pouch.
Donated by Kathlean Danes
Value $400.00
Starting bid
Silver Beaded Circlet, Strung Glass Beads
Donated by In Roses Garden
Value $80.00
Starting bid
Grab a book, and take yourself on a date! This bundle includes a mystery Book, Book Marks, Marking Pens and Highlighter, Stickers, a Tote Bag, a Mug, 3D dragon, Hand Fan, and more!
Value $200.00
Starting bid
Everything you need to start your own in home office!
Wire Tray, 3 schedule pads, 2 note takers, binder clips, 3 Thirty-One Branded keychains, 2 Thirty-One Branded Badge Reels, and 1 Thirty-One Branded Badge Keeper.
Donated by Kathlean Danes
Value $50.00
Starting bid
What every home bar needs, minus the alcohol.
2 iridescent martini glasses, Green Olives, Pickled Onions, Toothpicks.
Value $25.00
Starting bid
Celebrate your special occasion! Safe for all ages.
2 iridescent coup glasses, bottle of blush sparkling cider.
Value $25.00
Starting bid
3 Handmade Runic wands made and donated by Chris Duke
Not Hollywood Replicas.
Value $150
Starting bid
Green Tree DK Designs does all the graphic design for Idaho Renaissance Faire INC. This certificate is a $500.00 package for graphic design work by Denice King.
Donated by Denice King
Value $500.00
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