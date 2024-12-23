Idaho State Grange Lecturer and Family Activities online Auction

You get three high-quality sheet pans—one that’s 8¾" x 12¾" (22.5 cm x 32 cm) pan and two that are 8¾" x 6¼" (22.5 cm x 16 cm), so you’ll have a variety of cooking options. The smaller pans also fit in our Deluxe Air Fryer. These pans are made from the same heavy-gauge steel as our other popular sheet pans, so they won’t warp in the broiler and will cook food evenly. The high sides keep food from overflowing and the high-quality coating prevents food from sticking and keeps your pan looking great. They nest too, for easy storage.