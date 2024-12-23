Idaho State Grange Lecturer and Family Activities online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Snowman warmer with 5 seasonal wax melts, seasonal soap, and room spray
Starting bid
Give the gift of luxurious pampering with our custom Goat Milk Soap gift box! choose six 4oz bars of your favorite scents to create a personalized variety pack for your family and friends. Goat milk soap is the perfect present, offering silky smooth skin and gentle nourishment. PLUS, we're including a stylish Soap rack and soap saver as an added bonus, Treat your loved ones (or yourself)to this thoughtful, skin-loving gift set
Starting bid
Stone rectangular baker with Tray. 9x13
retail $110
Starting bid
You get three high-quality sheet pans—one that’s 8¾" x 12¾" (22.5 cm x 32 cm) pan and two that are 8¾" x 6¼" (22.5 cm x 16 cm), so you’ll have a variety of cooking options. The smaller pans also fit in our Deluxe Air Fryer. These pans are made from the same heavy-gauge steel as our other popular sheet pans, so they won’t warp in the broiler and will cook food evenly. The high sides keep food from overflowing and the high-quality coating prevents food from sticking and keeps your pan looking great. They nest too, for easy storage.
Starting bid
24 inch grapevine wreath with fall flowers and pumpkins incudes wreath hanger.
Designed by Arlene Ankenman
Starting bid
metal lighthouse with sailboats
Starting bid
3 tier electric chocolate fondue fountain, melts chees, queso, and candy.
Starting bid
Panoramic Picture of the Boise State Stadium taken by Christopher Gjevre
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 20oz tumblers with a mystery gift inside.
Starting bid
Smart bird feeder with Camera Solar powered Birdfeeder camera for outside
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!