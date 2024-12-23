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Idaho State Grange

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Idaho State Grange Lecturer and Family Activities online Auction

Metal Welcome Sign item
Metal Welcome Sign item
Metal Welcome Sign item
Metal Welcome Sign
$150

Starting bid

Scentsy Christmas Basket item
Scentsy Christmas Basket item
Scentsy Christmas Basket
$50

Starting bid

Snowman warmer with 5 seasonal wax melts, seasonal soap, and room spray

Box of Goat Milk Soap item
Box of Goat Milk Soap
$30

Starting bid

Give the gift of luxurious pampering with our custom Goat Milk Soap gift box! choose six 4oz bars of your favorite scents to create a personalized variety pack for your family and friends. Goat milk soap is the perfect present, offering silky smooth skin and gentle nourishment. PLUS, we're including a stylish Soap rack and soap saver as an added bonus, Treat your loved ones (or yourself)to this thoughtful, skin-loving gift set

Pampered chef Rectangular Baker with Tray item
Pampered chef Rectangular Baker with Tray
$75

Starting bid

Stone rectangular baker with Tray. 9x13


retail $110

Pampered Chef sheet pans with Gift cards item
Pampered Chef sheet pans with Gift cards
$50

Starting bid

You get three high-quality sheet pans—one that’s 8¾" x 12¾" (22.5 cm x 32 cm) pan and two that are 8¾" x 6¼" (22.5 cm x 16 cm), so you’ll have a variety of cooking options. The smaller pans also fit in our Deluxe Air Fryer. These pans are made from the same heavy-gauge steel as our other popular sheet pans, so they won’t warp in the broiler and will cook food evenly. The high sides keep food from overflowing and the high-quality coating prevents food from sticking and keeps your pan looking great. They nest too, for easy storage.

Fall Wreath item
Fall Wreath
$50

Starting bid

24 inch grapevine wreath with fall flowers and pumpkins incudes wreath hanger.

Designed by Arlene Ankenman

metal lighthouse wall art item
metal lighthouse wall art
$20

Starting bid

metal lighthouse with sailboats

Fondue fountain item
Fondue fountain
$20

Starting bid

3 tier electric chocolate fondue fountain, melts chees, queso, and candy.

Framed photo of Boise States Bronco Stadium item
Framed photo of Boise States Bronco Stadium
$25

Starting bid

Panoramic Picture of the Boise State Stadium taken by Christopher Gjevre

Wood farm wall signs item
Wood farm wall signs item
Wood farm wall signs item
Wood farm wall signs
$20

Starting bid

20oz tumblers with a mystery gift inside item
20oz tumblers with a mystery gift inside
$25

Starting bid

2 20oz tumblers with a mystery gift inside.

Smart bird feeder item
Smart bird feeder item
Smart bird feeder
$25

Starting bid

Smart bird feeder with Camera Solar powered Birdfeeder camera for outside

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