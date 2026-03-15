Hosted by

International Dyslexia Association, Kansas-Missouri

About this event

IDAKSMO's Literacy, Equity, and Advocacy for Dyslexia Conference, 2026: Structured Literacy in Action

3950 Newman Rd

Joplin, MO 64801, USA

Add a donation for International Dyslexia Association, Kansas-Missouri

$

Member Price - Friday
$120

Literacy, Equity, and Advocacy for Dyslexia: Structured Literacy in Action. IDAKSMO's Annual Conference.

8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Non-Member Price - Friday
$145

Literacy, Equity, and Advocacy for Dyslexia: Structured Literacy in Action. IDAKSMO's Annual Conference.

8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Networking - Friday
Free

After the conference time to eat, drink and be merry with like minded individuals.

5:00 - 7:00

Member Price - Saturday
$20

Round Table Discussions with topics for family, friends, educators, and educational leadership.

8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Non-Member Price - Saturday
$30

Round Table Discussions with topics for family, friends, educators, and educational leadership.

8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!