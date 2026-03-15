IDAKSMO's Literacy, Equity, and Advocacy for Dyslexia Conference, 2026: Structured Literacy in Action

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Literacy, Equity, and Advocacy for Dyslexia: Structured Literacy in Action. IDAKSMO's Annual Conference.
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Literacy, Equity, and Advocacy for Dyslexia: Structured Literacy in Action. IDAKSMO's Annual Conference.
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
After the conference time to eat, drink and be merry with like minded individuals.
5:00 - 7:00
Round Table Discussions with topics for family, friends, educators, and educational leadership.
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Round Table Discussions with topics for family, friends, educators, and educational leadership.
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
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