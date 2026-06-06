Idaho Dance Education Organization Inc

Offered by

Idaho Dance Education Organization Inc

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IDEO 2026 Annual Conference and HS Festival

2- Day Conference- IDEO Members item
2- Day Conference- IDEO Members
$75

Includes Friday and Saturday workshops, performances, and Saturday lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)

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2- Day Conference- General Admission item
2- Day Conference- General Admission
$85

Includes Friday and Saturday workshops, performances, and Saturday lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)

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2-Day Conference- Student Admission item
2-Day Conference- Student Admission
$50

Includes Friday and Saturday workshops, performances, and Saturday lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)

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1-Day Conference- IDEO Members item
1-Day Conference- IDEO Members
$65

Includes Saturday workshops, performance and lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)

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1-Day Conference- General Admission item
1-Day Conference- General Admission
$75

Includes Saturday workshops, performance and lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)

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1-Day Conference- Student Admission item
1-Day Conference- Student Admission
$40

Includes Saturday workshops, performance and lunch (must register by Sept. 18th to get lunch)

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IDEO Merch (Pre-Orders Closed) item
IDEO Merch (Pre-Orders Closed) item
IDEO Merch (Pre-Orders Closed)
$25

For this years IDEO conference we are selling shirts and tank-tops. Pre-sales close September 15th. Merch will be available at the conference for $30 each.

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