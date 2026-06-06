IDEO 2026 Annual Conference and HS Festival

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About this shop
Includes Friday and Saturday workshops, performances, and Saturday lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)
Includes Friday and Saturday workshops, performances, and Saturday lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)
Includes Friday and Saturday workshops, performances, and Saturday lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)
Includes Saturday workshops, performance and lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)
Includes Saturday workshops, performance and lunch (must register by October 1st to get lunch)
Includes Saturday workshops, performance and lunch (must register by Sept. 18th to get lunch)
For this years IDEO conference we are selling shirts and tank-tops. Pre-sales close September 15th. Merch will be available at the conference for $30 each.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!