Innovation & Development For Haiti

Hosted by

Innovation & Development For Haiti

About this event

IDH Fundraising Gala 2026

17905 SW 292nd St

Homestead, FL 33030, USA

General Admission
$125

Single Admission ($125): Includes general entry for one guest to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, fellowship, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the construction of a clinic in Grand’Anse, Haiti.

Couple admission
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission ($200): Includes general entry for one guest to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, fellowship, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the construction of a clinic in Grand’Anse, Haiti.

Kid under 12
$50

Kid under 12 Admission ($50): Includes general entry for one guest to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, fellowship, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the construction of a clinic in Grand’Anse, Haiti.

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