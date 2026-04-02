IDH Fundraising Gala 2026

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About this event
Single Admission ($125): Includes general entry for one guest to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, fellowship, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the construction of a clinic in Grand’Anse, Haiti.
Admission ($200): Includes general entry for one guest to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, fellowship, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the construction of a clinic in Grand’Anse, Haiti.
Kid under 12 Admission ($50): Includes general entry for one guest to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, fellowship, entertainment, and the opportunity to support the construction of a clinic in Grand’Anse, Haiti.
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