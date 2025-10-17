Beautiful Life Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Beautiful Life Ministries Inc

About this event

iEdify Women's Summit "And It Is So..."

950 S Ocean Dr

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441, USA

Early Bird Admission
$89
Available until Mar 31

Full 2-Day Conference Admission
iEdify Gift
Hotel Discounted Rate
and more..

iEdify 2026 Admission
$129

Full 2-Day Conference Admission
iEdify Gift
Hotel Discounted Rate
and more..

Group of 5 Admission
$516
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Buy 4 Tickets Get 1 Free

Full 2-Day Conference Admission
iEdify Gift
Hotel Discounted Rate
and more..

Sponsored Attendance - NEED BASE ONLY
Pay what you can

We understand that hard times come in the company of great opportunities, we dont want finances to be an hinderance to you attending. Choose the price that fits your budget.

Add a donation for Beautiful Life Ministries Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!