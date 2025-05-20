IENM Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2025

Hosted by
About this event
10 VIP tickets reserved table at event with dinner and full color page in souvenir book, social media, & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization.
7 VIP tickets reserved table at event with dinner full black & white add in souvenir book, social media, & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization .
4 VIP event tickets reserve seats at VIP table with dinner $50.00 quarter page black and white add, social media, & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization.
3 VIP tickets dinner logo in souvenir book social media & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization.
This ticket is for 2 individuals to enter the Sneaker ball. Dinner and evening agenda for 2 included in ticket price. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization
This ticket will cover one single person ticket. This will include dinner and evening festivities for one individual person. This is the cost rather single person decides to eat or not. This is the minimum ticket required for any single person to attend the event. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization
Whole Sheet Add and logo on advertisements. Please send your logo and created add in pdf and png to [email protected] ASAP!
Whole Sheet Add and logo on advertisements. Please send your logo and created add in pdf and png to [email protected] ASAP!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!