Inspirempower New Mexico

Hosted by

Inspirempower New Mexico

About this event

IENM Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2025

5151 Journal Center Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA

Sapphire $2500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 VIP tickets reserved table at event with dinner and full color page in souvenir book, social media, & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization.

Star Ruby Cut $1500
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

7 VIP tickets reserved table at event with dinner full black & white add in souvenir book, social media, & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization .

Ruby Stone $750
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 VIP event tickets reserve seats at VIP table with dinner $50.00 quarter page black and white add, social media, & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization.

African Ruby $550
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 VIP tickets dinner logo in souvenir book social media & website recognition. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization.

Couple Ticket
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket is for 2 individuals to enter the Sneaker ball. Dinner and evening agenda for 2 included in ticket price. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization

Single ticket
$135

This ticket will cover one single person ticket. This will include dinner and evening festivities for one individual person. This is the cost rather single person decides to eat or not. This is the minimum ticket required for any single person to attend the event. Ticket non refundable unless the event is cancelled or reschedule by the event planning organization

Whole sheet Add Color
$250

Whole Sheet Add and logo on advertisements. Please send your logo and created add in pdf and png to [email protected] ASAP!

Whole Sheet Add Black and White
$150

Whole Sheet Add and logo on advertisements. Please send your logo and created add in pdf and png to [email protected] ASAP!

Half Sheet Add
$75

Half Sheet Add. Please send your logo and created add in pdf and png to [email protected] ASAP!

Quarter Size Add
$50

Quarter Size Add. Please send your logo and created add in pdf and png to [email protected] ASAP!

Add a donation for Inspirempower New Mexico

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!