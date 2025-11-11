NFLI Storefront

Offered by
Tired of hunting down that elusive, magical creature called an IEP? Us too. This coaster is perfect for special education warriors, parents, and teachers who know the struggle is real—but a little humor helps! Durable, drink-safe, and resistant to spills, it’s here to protect your surfaces while reminding everyone that some things are just as mythical as unicorns… like perfectly stress-free IEP meetings.
Ever feel like you’re rewriting the same IEP over and over… and over? You’re not alone. This coaster is for the teachers, parents, and advocates who know that some IEPs go through more drafts than a bestselling novel. Durable, spill-resistant, and ready to hold your coffee (or wine) through every revision, it’s the perfect way to sip, laugh, and survive another round of edits.
For the parent, teacher, or advocate who speaks their mind and doesn’t apologize for advocating like a boss. This tote is perfect for carrying all your essentials—documents, snacks, coffee—while sending a subtle (or not-so-subtle) warning: honesty happens here. Durable, stylish, and ready for every IEP meeting or everyday adventure, it’s your new favorite reminder that sometimes speaking up is exactly what the moment calls for.
Carry it proudly. Say it loudly.
Special education isn’t just about numbers—it’s about people. This tote celebrates the unsung heroes: the parents, teachers, and advocates who juggle meetings, paperwork, and endless data while somehow keeping it all together. Perfect for carrying your laptop, lesson plans, snacks, or survival essentials, this sturdy, stylish tote is a reminder that behind every chart, every form, and every spreadsheet, there’s a real human keeping it all afloat.
Carry your chaos with pride!
IEP meetings are serious… but the post-meeting therapy? Not so much. This wine glass is for the parents, teachers, and advocates who know that sometimes, the only “pour decisions” worth making come with a little wine. Perfect for unwinding, laughing, and toasting to surviving another round of meetings, paperwork, and forms. Durable, fun, and just the right size for a well-earned sip of sanity.
Sip responsibly… or at least try!
A simple truth that carries so much power: every child, every student, every individual matters. This t-shirt is a tribute to the families, educators, and advocates who celebrate differences, honor individuality, and fight for equity every single day. Soft, comfortable, and made to wear proudly, it’s more than clothing—it’s a statement that compassion, understanding, and respect never go out of style.
Wear it. Share it. Believe it.
Fuel up, speak up, and do it all over again. This coffee cup is made for the parents, teachers, and advocates who know that behind every successful IEP (and every tiny victory) is a steady stream of caffeine and determination. Durable, spill-resistant, and perfectly sized for your favorite brew, it’s the ultimate reminder that advocacy never sleeps—but your coffee shouldn’t either.
Sip. Advocate. Repeat.
11oz, 15oz or 20oz
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!