NFLI Storefront

For the parent, teacher, or advocate who speaks their mind and doesn’t apologize for advocating like a boss. This tote is perfect for carrying all your essentials—documents, snacks, coffee—while sending a subtle (or not-so-subtle) warning: honesty happens here. Durable, stylish, and ready for every IEP meeting or everyday adventure, it’s your new favorite reminder that sometimes speaking up is exactly what the moment calls for.





Carry it proudly. Say it loudly.