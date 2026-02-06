Illuminating Engineering Society Seattle Section

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Illuminating Engineering Society Seattle Section

About this event

IES Seattle - LED Lighting - What Have We Learned? - Feb 26th

Pacific Tower

1200 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144, USA

IES Member
$30

As of 2/24 at 5pm - lunch is no longer guaranteed with ticket purchase. Additional lunches may be available on a first come first serve basis.

IES Non-Member
$35

As of 2/24 at 5pm - lunch is no longer guaranteed with ticket purchase. Additional lunches may be available on a first come first serve basis.

Virtual Attendance Ticket - Non-IES Member
$15

Virtual Attendance - Meeting link to be provided 1hr before event start.

Virtual Attendance Ticket - IES Member
$10

Virtual Attendance - Meeting link to be provided 1hr before event start.

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