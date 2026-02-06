IES Seattle - LED Lighting - What Have We Learned? - Feb 26th

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About this event
1200 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144, USA
As of 2/24 at 5pm - lunch is no longer guaranteed with ticket purchase. Additional lunches may be available on a first come first serve basis.
As of 2/24 at 5pm - lunch is no longer guaranteed with ticket purchase. Additional lunches may be available on a first come first serve basis.
Virtual Attendance - Meeting link to be provided 1hr before event start.
Virtual Attendance - Meeting link to be provided 1hr before event start.
$
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