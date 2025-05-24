Imogen Roche Foundation Inc
IF Sponsor Opportunities
Annual Supporter
$20,000
One Year of monthly professional development workshops for program staff.
Training Supporter
$15,000
Orientation and training for program staff
Intern Supporter
$7,500
1 year paid internship for 1 high school student
Paraprofessional Supporter
$3,000
Year of one-to-one paraprofessional support for 1 child, one day/week
3 Day/Week Scholarship
$2,000
Year scholarship for three days/week of afterschool enrichment and childcare
1 Day/Week Scholarship
$750
Scholarship for one day/week of afterschool programs for one semester
Student Film Supporter
$500
Postproduction for 1 student film
First Aid Certification
$150
First Aid/CPR/Epipen Certification for 1 adult caregiver
Sports Class Supplies
$100
Supplies for Sports Classes
Sensory Go Bag
$75
Individualized sensory "Go Bag" for 1 child
Groceries for Cooking Class
$50
Fresh groceries for 1 cooking class
Karate Supplies
$35
Karate uniform and belt promotion for 1 child.
Art supplies
$25
Art Supplies for 1 art class
Henna Seahorse Art
$20
By henna artist Anniyah Khan
