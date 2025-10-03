If Wishes Were Horses

rate.xLeft
Help us share our flair! A button making machine would allow us to create promotional buttons for FHM events.
A new sandwich board would allow us to advertise tours, open hours, and history events at places like the farmer market.
We're building up a history board game library for History Game Nights. We'd like to use history focused board game nights to expand the options for small group events at the village. Next up on our list is 1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier, if you'd like to play with us leave your contact information and we will invite you to the next board game night.
Help our staff and docents quickly clean up before and after our field trips in the historical village.
A set of Lincoln Logs in the log cabin could help us to demonstrate how log cabins were quickly constructed.
We print out newsletters for members without email addresses, we print fliers, and even these donation cards.
With a $300 donation we could hire our next college intern at the Friends of Historic Meridian. Our next intern could help staff update building exhibits, create new exhibits, or work on other special projects aligned with their skill set. Recent interns from MSU have helped in our archives, in marketing, and have developed new village activities.
We do field trips in unheated historical buildings that sometimes stretch out into the colder months. $100 would allow us to purchase a portable heater to keep our visitors and docents toasty as they learn about local history.
