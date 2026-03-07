If Wishes Were Horses Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a beautifully hosted 1.5 hour private shoping event at Inherit for you and up to 10 guests. Includes: 1.5 hours Exclusive Use of Store, Light Refreshments & Drinks, Personalized Outfit Stylizing, Dedicated Stylist, Host discount + guest gift with purchase, Event Cordinator who will email you to gather pereferences and create a custom invite for your guests.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends with this $50 gift card to Pizza Ranch. Famous for its legendary pizza, crispy chicken, fresh salad bar, and classic dessert pizza, Pizza Ranch is a favorite spot for gatherings, celebrations, or an easy night out.
Treat yourself to a hearty meal and great company!
Value: $50 🍕
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic night of bowling with this certificate for two free games with shoe rental at Crystal Lanes. Whether you're planning a fun outing with friends, a family night, or a friendly competition, Crystal Lanes is the perfect place to roll a few strikes and make some memories.
Grab this great local experience and get ready to hit the lanes! 🎳
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing stay right here in Morris! This gift certificate is valid for up to $250 toward a one-night stay at GrandStay Hotel & Suites. Whether you're planning a cozy staycation, hosting visiting family, or just looking for a comfortable night away, GrandStay offers spacious rooms, modern amenities, and welcoming hospitality.
Bid on this great local getaway and treat yourself—or someone special—to a restful night in Morris!
Starting bid
Enjoy a hometown favorite with this $25 gift card to Don’s Café. Known for its friendly atmosphere and classic comfort food, Don’s Café is a great spot for breakfast with friends, a casual lunch, or a satisfying meal any time of day.
Support a beloved local café and enjoy a delicious dining experience.
Value: $25 ☕
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy treat from The Homestead! This gift basket includes a large insulated tumbler and a pound of gourmet decaf blueberry coffee—perfect for slow mornings or relaxing evenings. Brew a flavorful cup and keep it warm on the go with this thoughtful set.
A delightful gift for coffee lovers!
Estimated Value: $40 ☕
Starting bid
Add a warm touch to your home with this decorative welcome sign donated by B Inspired. Perfect for a front entry, porch, or wall display, this charming piece helps greet guests with style and personality.
A lovely accent to make any space feel a little more inviting.
Estimated Value: $35 🏡
Starting bid
Show your Heartland pride with this great bundle donated by Heartland Motor Company. This package includes a $50 gift card, cozy beanie, insulated coffee mug, microfiber cloth, and terry cloth—perfect for staying warm, enjoying your favorite drink, and keeping your vehicle looking its best.
A practical and fun set for any local driver!
Estimated Value: $70 🚗☕
Starting bid
Indulge in a truly delicious experience with this generous gift basket from Prime Steakhouse. This basket features a gift certificate for two 6-oz Wagyu steaks from their online steakhouse meat market, along with a selection of treats to enjoy at home.
Included in this basket:
A perfect combination of gourmet flavor, sweet treats, and a touch of relaxation—ideal for a special evening at home.
Estimated Value: $120 🥩🍷
Starting bid
Keep your lawn looking its best with this $200 gift certificate for lawn treatments from Lawn Dogs. Their professional lawn care services help promote healthy, green grass and a yard you’ll be proud of all season long.
A great opportunity to give your lawn a boost while supporting a trusted local business.
Value: $200 🌱
Starting bid
For the dairy-lover in your life, enjoy delicious cheese donated by Riverview LLP (Riverview Dairy). This package includes several pounds of farm-fresh cheese—perfect for snacking, entertaining, or adding rich flavor to your favorite recipes—as well as a cheese board and slicer, a cutting board, and cow themed utensil jar, dish towel, oven mitt and hot pad!
A tasty way to enjoy a quality local dairy products!
Estimated Value: $100 🧀
Starting bid
Travel in comfort with a memory foam neck pillow and travel mug, and soothe sore muscles with a muscle salve and hot/cold pack! Also included: stress ball and notepad/pen.
Estimated value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a year's worth of Old No. 1 Brewhouse beer! Refill your stainless steel growler with the beer of the month—once a month for 12 months!
Estimated value: $216
Starting bid
Includes a Westmor theme baseball cap, stainless steel water bottle, flashlight, and multitool with paracord.
Starting bid
Up your pickleball game with this set from Stevens Community Medical Center! Set contains a carrying case, four pickleballs, two paddles and a cooling towel!
Starting bid
Enjoy everything you need to have a relaxing day at home with this care basket.
Includes: plant, assorted tapers, bunny rabbit napkins, orange kitchen towel, lemon Hollowood candle, and Meyers rose hand soap.
Estimated value: $85
Starting bid
Bring the spirit of the Wild West into your home with this curated collection of rustic treasures. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of ranch-style flair to your living room or a bit of heavy-duty 'iron' to your porch, this bundle has it all.
Includes: horse flower puzzle, butterfly pen, home grown sign, and other western signs (heavy duty!)
Estimated value: $50
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