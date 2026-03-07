Hosted by

If Wishes Were Horses Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

If Wishes Were Horses Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

537 State Hwy 9, Morris, MN 56267, USA

An Exclusive Private Styling & Shopping Experience item
An Exclusive Private Styling & Shopping Experience
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautifully hosted 1.5 hour private shoping event at Inherit for you and up to 10 guests. Includes: 1.5 hours Exclusive Use of Store, Light Refreshments & Drinks, Personalized Outfit Stylizing, Dedicated Stylist, Host discount + guest gift with purchase, Event Cordinator who will email you to gather pereferences and create a custom invite for your guests.

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends with this $50 gift card to Pizza Ranch. Famous for its legendary pizza, crispy chicken, fresh salad bar, and classic dessert pizza, Pizza Ranch is a favorite spot for gatherings, celebrations, or an easy night out.

Treat yourself to a hearty meal and great company!

Value: $50 🍕

Strike Up Some Fun at Crystal Lanes! item
Strike Up Some Fun at Crystal Lanes!
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic night of bowling with this certificate for two free games with shoe rental at Crystal Lanes. Whether you're planning a fun outing with friends, a family night, or a friendly competition, Crystal Lanes is the perfect place to roll a few strikes and make some memories.

Grab this great local experience and get ready to hit the lanes! 🎳

One-Night Getaway – GrandStay Hotel & Suites item
One-Night Getaway – GrandStay Hotel & Suites
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing stay right here in Morris! This gift certificate is valid for up to $250 toward a one-night stay at GrandStay Hotel & Suites. Whether you're planning a cozy staycation, hosting visiting family, or just looking for a comfortable night away, GrandStay offers spacious rooms, modern amenities, and welcoming hospitality.

Bid on this great local getaway and treat yourself—or someone special—to a restful night in Morris!

Gift Certificate to Don's Cafe item
Gift Certificate to Don's Cafe
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a hometown favorite with this $25 gift card to Don’s Café. Known for its friendly atmosphere and classic comfort food, Don’s Café is a great spot for breakfast with friends, a casual lunch, or a satisfying meal any time of day.

Support a beloved local café and enjoy a delicious dining experience.

Value: $25

Homestead Coffee Gift Basket item
Homestead Coffee Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy treat from The Homestead! This gift basket includes a large insulated tumbler and a pound of gourmet decaf blueberry coffee—perfect for slow mornings or relaxing evenings. Brew a flavorful cup and keep it warm on the go with this thoughtful set.

A delightful gift for coffee lovers!

Estimated Value: $40

B Inspired Decorative Welcome Sign item
B Inspired Decorative Welcome Sign
$10

Starting bid

Add a warm touch to your home with this decorative welcome sign donated by B Inspired. Perfect for a front entry, porch, or wall display, this charming piece helps greet guests with style and personality.

A lovely accent to make any space feel a little more inviting.

Estimated Value: $35 🏡

Heartland Motors Gift Bundle item
Heartland Motors Gift Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Show your Heartland pride with this great bundle donated by Heartland Motor Company. This package includes a $50 gift card, cozy beanie, insulated coffee mug, microfiber cloth, and terry cloth—perfect for staying warm, enjoying your favorite drink, and keeping your vehicle looking its best.

A practical and fun set for any local driver!

Estimated Value: $70 🚗☕

PrimePrime Steakhouse Gourmet Gift Basket item
PrimePrime Steakhouse Gourmet Gift Basket item
PrimePrime Steakhouse Gourmet Gift Basket item
PrimePrime Steakhouse Gourmet Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in a truly delicious experience with this generous gift basket from Prime Steakhouse. This basket features a gift certificate for two 6-oz Wagyu steaks from their online steakhouse meat market, along with a selection of treats to enjoy at home.

Included in this basket:

  • Gift certificate for 2 (6-oz) Wagyu steaks
  • Hogue Riesling
  • Rolling Forks Vineyard Frontenac wine
  • Barton’s Caramel Peanut Crisp Clusters
  • Imperial Nuts Sunshine Blend
  • Wiley Wallaby Watermelon Licorice
  • Energizing Reed Diffuser

A perfect combination of gourmet flavor, sweet treats, and a touch of relaxation—ideal for a special evening at home.

Estimated Value: $120 🥩🍷

Lawn Care Package item
Lawn Care Package
$25

Starting bid

Keep your lawn looking its best with this $200 gift certificate for lawn treatments from Lawn Dogs. Their professional lawn care services help promote healthy, green grass and a yard you’ll be proud of all season long.

A great opportunity to give your lawn a boost while supporting a trusted local business.

Value: $200 🌱

Riverview Assorted Cheese Gift Basket item
Riverview Assorted Cheese Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

For the dairy-lover in your life, enjoy delicious cheese donated by Riverview LLP (Riverview Dairy). This package includes several pounds of farm-fresh cheese—perfect for snacking, entertaining, or adding rich flavor to your favorite recipes—as well as a cheese board and slicer, a cutting board, and cow themed utensil jar, dish towel, oven mitt and hot pad!

A tasty way to enjoy a quality local dairy products!

Estimated Value: $100 🧀

Accelerated Chiropractic Travel Kit item
Accelerated Chiropractic Travel Kit
$15

Starting bid

Travel in comfort with a memory foam neck pillow and travel mug, and soothe sore muscles with a muscle salve and hot/cold pack! Also included: stress ball and notepad/pen.


Estimated value: $150

A Year of Beer from Old No 1 item
A Year of Beer from Old No 1
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a year's worth of Old No. 1 Brewhouse beer! Refill your stainless steel growler with the beer of the month—once a month for 12 months!


Estimated value: $216

Westmor Themed Gift Basket item
Westmor Themed Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes a Westmor theme baseball cap, stainless steel water bottle, flashlight, and multitool with paracord.

Pickleball Set from SCMC
$10

Starting bid

Up your pickleball game with this set from Stevens Community Medical Center! Set contains a carrying case, four pickleballs, two paddles and a cooling towel!

Kelly and Matt Schmidgall Care Basket item
Kelly and Matt Schmidgall Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy everything you need to have a relaxing day at home with this care basket.


Includes: plant, assorted tapers, bunny rabbit napkins, orange kitchen towel, lemon Hollowood candle, and Meyers rose hand soap.


Estimated value: $85

Heidi Anderson Fun Basket item
Heidi Anderson Fun Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bring the spirit of the Wild West into your home with this curated collection of rustic treasures. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of ranch-style flair to your living room or a bit of heavy-duty 'iron' to your porch, this bundle has it all.


Includes: horse flower puzzle, butterfly pen, home grown sign, and other western signs (heavy duty!)


Estimated value: $50

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