Ifca International Inc

Offered by

Ifca International Inc

About this shop

IFCA Convention Exhibitor/Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsorship
$4,750

2026 Convention Partner Package Includes:

  1. 1 Breakout Seminar
  2. 5-minute Promo video before the general session
  3. 3 conference registrations included (meals separate)
  4. 1 Premium table location (electric included)
  5. Single-page (color) report book ad
  6. 1 welcome bag item
Diamond Sponsorship
$3,250

Convention Evening Sponsor Package Includes:

  1. 3-minute Promo spotlight or video before the general session
  2. 2 conference registrations included (meals separate)
  3. 1 Premium table location (electric included)
  4. 1 welcome bag item
Gold Sponsorship
$1,750

Convention Break Sponsor Package Includes:

  1. 1 conference registration included (meals separate)
  2. Exhibitor table (electric included)
  3. 1 welcome bag item
Exhibitor Table (IFCA Member)
$250
Exhibitor Table (Non-Member)
$300
Electric Hookup:
$75

Electric hook up to your display table.

Report Book Ad
$270

IFCA Annual Convention Report Book: Distributed June 23rd – June 27th, 2025. Every convention delegate receives this book. We will be limited to only ten advertisements. Ads are full-page

black/white for $270 (unless included in package). Advertisements are on a first-come, first-served basis.


Ads are due by May 2nd

Program Book Ad
$375

Convention Program Booklet: Ads in this 24-page color booklet will be limited to 3" x 8" for $350. We will be limited to only twelve advertisements. Advertisements are on a first-come, first-served basis.


Ads are due by May 2nd


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!