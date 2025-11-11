IFCA International Bookstore

Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians on F.I.R.E. is an inductive commentary that goes beyond mere explanation of the text, taking students of the Bible, pastors, and professors on a journey to discover its life changing wisdom for themselves.

Dr. Ken J. Burge, Sr.’s eleventh book in the F.I.R.E series helps readers develop the necessary skill set to become familiar with the Bible passage they are studying, interpret it accurately, relate it to its surrounding contexts, and employ it personally.

F.I.R.E. is the acronym used for the study. This mnemonic (or memory) device stands for familiarity, interpretation, relationship, and employment. The author uses all four of these steps each time the reader travels through a section of Scripture. The twenty-one chapters in Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians on F.I.R.E. explore the book of Ephesians beginning with the riches of the believer as espoused in the first major division (1:1–3:21) and explicates the second major division concerning how the saints are to practice their position (4:1–6:21).