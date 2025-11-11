IFCA International Bookstore

Offered by
Whenever the word "fundamentalist" is used, it often conjures up negative ideas and emotions. Within evangelical Christianity, fundamentalism has been associated with legalism, anti-intellectualism, and infighting. Poison-drinking snake handlers and preachers in three-piece suits screaming against modern culture are a few of the caricatures that many think of when they hear of fundamentalism.
But what is a true Christian fundamentalist? Coming out of the modernist/fundamentalist controversies of the early 20th century, biblical fundamentalists have sought to defend the historic doctrines of the Christian faith against those denying these "fundamentals." Driven by a literal reading of the Word of God, biblical fundamentalists have sought to defend the faith against these attacks and to equip the church with the precious historic doctrines of Christianity.
Over time, those promoting legalism and tradition over biblical truth hijacked fundamentalism, adding to the biblical doctrines of the faith. Soon after, these cultural fundamentalists began devouring one another in the name of "separation." The writers of this book are interested in casting aside cultural fundamentalism and reclaiming true fundamentalism--biblical fundamentalism.
This book serves as a guide for churches and pastors to evaluate and pursue spiritual health. It originated from a conversation between two pastors discussing the "Vital Signs of a Healthy Church." A series of short articles eventually evolved into a two-volume set. One volume focuses on the "Vital Signs of a Healthy Church," while the other addresses the "Vital Signs of a Healthy Pastor."
These books aim to assist pastors and local churches in strengthening their communities and advancing the Great Commission. Rather than merely addressing surface-level issues like attendance or conflict avoidance, these texts encourage deeper exploration and a commitment to ongoing growth.
Featuring contributions from 22 writers, this resource acknowledges the challenges of building a healthy church and provides pastors and leaders with practical tools to assess and implement biblical principles for sustained church health.
Life architect, visionary, storyteller, innovator, and entrepreneur—these are some of the titles that many individuals who lead the Church have adopted. In contrast, the Bible uses titles such as shepherd, elder, steward, and teacher. What’s the difference? Everything. When church leaders lose sight of their biblical identity, it often stems from a diminished understanding of their responsibilities in fulfilling the mandates of Scripture. This has led to an identity crisis within the church, affecting leadership from the top down.
How can we address this issue? By turning to God’s manual for the Church and His people—the Bible. "Vital Signs of a Healthy Pastor" presents 14 chapters written by seasoned pastors who will guide you through the Word of God to define what a spiritually healthy pastor should embody. Like a spiritual checkup, this book will help you evaluate different areas of your life and ministry according to biblical standards. It will encourage you to remain steadfast and challenge you to make necessary adjustments.
He Will Reign Forever offers a biblical theology of the kingdom of God, explaining key Bible passages concerning the timing and nature of God's kingdom. This includes an explanation of texts from Genesis 1 through Revelation 22. Vlach offers a readable yet thorough treatment of God's kingdom program that takes into account progressive revelation and how God's kingdom plan unfolds throughout history.
The relationship between Israel and the Church continues to be a controversial topic led by this question: Does the church replace, supersede, or fulfill the nation of Israel in God's plan, or will Israel be saved and restored with a unique identity and role?
In Has the Church Replaced Israel?, author Michael J. Vlach evaluates the doctrine of replacement theology (also known as supersessionism) down through history but ultimately argues in favor of the nonsupersessionist position. Thoroughly vetting the most important hermeneutical and theological issues related to the Israel/church relationship, Vlach explains why, "there are compelling scriptural reasons in both testaments to believe in a future salvation and restoration of the nation Israel."
Charles Spurgeon stated, "To compromise on leadership is the most suicidal act a church can commit." All across the world, churches are forced to answer the question, "Who should be in leadership?" As churches wrestle with this question, pragmatism often takes over. Too many times, the church simply puts men into positions of leadership as elders because "they will do". Dave Deets (D.Min., Northland International University) has taken a local church through the elder selection process, and he has captured what happens when a church does not have a biblical selection process. Dave then takes the reader through a complete, yet easy-to-understand, process for selecting elders. This is a proven process and one that could easily be implemented in your church.
It is estimated that nearly half of all pregnancies will end in miscarriage. This is devastating for the couple as they endure the loss of their unborn child. For men, however, there is often a silent pain that is never expressed or acknowledged. The story that Dave shares of his family's journey through multiple miscarriages is meant to be an encouragement and help to the thousands of men who have dealt with the trauma of miscarriage in silence. This book is real, it is raw, and it is relevant. Dave's heart is that this book will bring a topic to the table that, for years, has needed to be discussed and will allow the conversation to move forward with grace.
Jim Thompson's commentary on Ezekiel will strengthen, encourage, and fortify the faith of its readers. It is written from a dispensational perspective with a reverent view of Scripture as God's Word. It contains many sound, practical insights and applications, and it is written in an easy-to-understand style with a shepherd's heart that is concerned for his readers' sanctification and the glory of God. This commentary is suitable either for daily devotional reading, personal study, or interactive group study.
Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians on F.I.R.E. is an inductive commentary that goes beyond mere explanation of the text, taking students of the Bible, pastors, and professors on a journey to discover its life changing wisdom for themselves.
Dr. Ken J. Burge, Sr.’s eleventh book in the F.I.R.E series helps readers develop the necessary skill set to become familiar with the Bible passage they are studying, interpret it accurately, relate it to its surrounding contexts, and employ it personally.
F.I.R.E. is the acronym used for the study. This mnemonic (or memory) device stands for familiarity, interpretation, relationship, and employment. The author uses all four of these steps each time the reader travels through a section of Scripture. The twenty-one chapters in Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians on F.I.R.E. explore the book of Ephesians beginning with the riches of the believer as espoused in the first major division (1:1–3:21) and explicates the second major division concerning how the saints are to practice their position (4:1–6:21).
This book is designed to provide Bible-believing Christians with the understanding that there are varying levels of relationships within the Body of Christ, each with differing responsibilities. Although somewhat inclusive on the broadest level (our brotherhood in Christ), relationships become increasingly limited as one moves toward the individual's standing before the Lord (priesthood of the believer). Thus, the most limited level of relationship is the priesthood of the believer, a level so exclusive that no one except the individual believer and the Lord are able to enjoy it. Confusing the limitations of one level with those of another are where the majority of detonations occur in the minefield of biblically mandated relationships between believers. Seeking to apply the freedoms intended for a "lower" level to a level designed to be more limited produces inclusivism and compromise. Likewise, seeking to impose the restrictions intended for an "upper" level to a level designed to be broader brings exclusivism and unwarranted schism. Therefore the Pyramid of Responsibility of biblically mandated relationships must be understood and applied as believers seek to emulate our holy and loving God.
Responsible biblical relationships within the Body of Christ are not identical and should not be confused. A believer's opportunity for cooperation with other believers becomes more limited as the levels of responsibility progress toward the believer's ultimate relationship. This book looks for areas where believers can demonstrate their mutual respect and love for the brethren without overlooking the importance of separation when the Scripture clearly demands it.
If you were to provide a letter grade for how well the church is discipling believers, what letter grade would you give? Many individual churches are faithful, dedicated, and intentional in making disciples. However, the church collectively is not doing a good job at obeying the final command that Jesus gave His followers in Matthew 28:19–20, “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all the nations.” Whether you are a church leader, discipleship mentor, parent in the home, or a disciple in a church, discipleship is a mandate for our lives. It is not an option. Our world and our churches are in desperate need of disciples of Jesus Christ. The world needs to see men and women who will live differently and reveal a life dedicated to Jesus Christ. Dr. Andrew Burggraff reviews the state of discipleship today, how the church may better reflect Jesus' discipleship methods, and encourages believers to use six principles to challenge their hearts and spiritual walk.
Evangelical scholarship has had over fifty years of extensive (and at times, heated) discussion over the usage of the Old Testament in the New Testament. However, now with the appearance of Professor Vlach’s book THE OLD IN THE NEW: UNDERSTANDING HOW THE NEW TESTAMENT AUTHORS QUOTED THE OLD TESTAMENT, perhaps we have now come to a grand summary of that extensive dialogue. Michael J. Vlach has carefully summarized seven key positions held by various evangelicals (including my own view) and has given a legitimate critique of each view. But more than that, he has also taken up a wide sample of most, if not all, of the passages usually raised on this subject and has given a reasonable solution in Scripture text after Scripture text—in a succinct, but credible manner. I cannot endorse Vlach’s work too highly, for I found that he had hit the nail on the head in case after case. In years to come, theological students and pastors will turn to this excellent treatment of this subject and they will find it is exactly what they had been looking for. Thank you, Professor, for carrying out this task so successfully.
