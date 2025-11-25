IFCA Magazine and Resource Store

Offered by
About this shop
The VOICE is IFCA International’s flagship publication, offering biblically grounded articles, ministry updates, and encouraging stories from across our fellowship. Each issue provides clear teaching, practical insight, and a meaningful look at how God is at work in IFCA churches and ministries. Stay connected and encouraged with The VOICE.
Chera Fellowship offers biblically grounded comfort and encouragement for those experiencing grief and loss. Each issue features uplifting articles and testimonies that point readers to God’s sustaining hope and grace.
Discover how your church and its members can be fully connected to IFCA International. This packet includes clear guidelines, forms, and resources to help new members understand their responsibilities, engage in church life, and grow in their faith. Learn more about IFCA, its mission, and how you and your church can get involved in supporting and advancing the work of the fellowship.
The Vocational Packet provides churches and individuals with practical resources to explore, understand, and engage in ministry opportunities within IFCA International. It includes guidance, forms, and helpful materials for those sensing a call to vocational ministry, whether pastoral, missionary, or other church-related roles. Learn more about IFCA, its mission, and how you or your church can serve, grow, and make an eternal impact through vocational involvement.
The Layman Packet is designed to equip church members to serve and grow in their faith within IFCA International actively. It provides practical resources, guidance, and opportunities for laypeople to get involved in ministry, support their church, and understand how they can contribute to the mission of IFCA. Learn more about the fellowship and discover ways you and your church can make a meaningful impact.
The Organizations Packet is designed to help churches, ministries, and affiliated groups understand how to partner with IFCA International. It includes resources, guidelines, and opportunities for involvement, providing a clear path for organizations to align with IFCA’s mission and vision. Learn more about how your organization can contribute, collaborate, and make a lasting impact through the fellowship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!