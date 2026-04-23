Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy Inc

Hosted by

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy Inc

About this event

Ifetayo's 4th Annual Batizado E Troca De Cordão

1561 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Workshop with Mestre Alegria (ages 12 to adult) 12pm-1:30pm
$25

A high-energy workshop designed to challenge and inspire. Participants will learn/refine technique, expand their movement vocabulary, and explore strategy, musicality, and expression in Capoeira, all while building confidence and community.

Workshop with Mestra Amazonas (ages 6-11) 12:30pm-1:30pm
$10

An engaging and dynamic session focused on building strong fundamentals in Capoeira. Students will deepen their understanding of movement, rhythm, and partner work while strengthening discipline, focus, and teamwork within the roda.

Workshop with Mestre Cebolinha (ages 2-5) 12:45pm-1:30pm
$10

A joyful and playful experience of Capoeira through music, movement, and imagination. Our youngest capoeiristas will explore rhythm, coordination, and basic movements in a nurturing environment that encourages creativity, confidence, and connection.

Event T-Shirt
$25

Commemorate this year’s Batizado & Troca de Cordão with a special event t-shirt. Designed as a keepsake for our capoeiristas and families, this shirt celebrates the hard work, growth, and community that define our practice—perfect to wear on the day of the event and beyond! Special note: shirts are limited.

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