Ifetayo's 4th Annual Batizado E Troca De Cordão

About this event
A high-energy workshop designed to challenge and inspire. Participants will learn/refine technique, expand their movement vocabulary, and explore strategy, musicality, and expression in Capoeira, all while building confidence and community.
An engaging and dynamic session focused on building strong fundamentals in Capoeira. Students will deepen their understanding of movement, rhythm, and partner work while strengthening discipline, focus, and teamwork within the roda.
A joyful and playful experience of Capoeira through music, movement, and imagination. Our youngest capoeiristas will explore rhythm, coordination, and basic movements in a nurturing environment that encourages creativity, confidence, and connection.
Commemorate this year’s Batizado & Troca de Cordão with a special event t-shirt. Designed as a keepsake for our capoeiristas and families, this shirt celebrates the hard work, growth, and community that define our practice—perfect to wear on the day of the event and beyond! Special note: shirts are limited.
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