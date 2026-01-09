IFHA Block Party Auction

Tee off in style with a golf foursome at the prestigious Stonebridge Country Club. Enjoy a full round of golf on a beautifully maintained course, perfect for friends, family, or colleagues. This package offers a memorable day of sport, camaraderie, and relaxation, while supporting the mission of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance. Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the area’s premier golf destinations!

Valid from May 1, 2026 - December 31, 2026 | Tee times may be made 2 days in advance





Value: $260 (May-October) | $300 (November-December)

Donated by: Stonebridge Country Club