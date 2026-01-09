IFHA Block Party Auction

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Starting bid
Score big with this autographed Tampa Bay Lightning hockey stick signed by Brayden Point, a Canadian professional ice hockey center and key player for the Lightning. A must-have collectible for any hockey fan or Tampa Bay supporter.
Value: $300
Donated by: Florida Blue
Starting bid
Flower Shop is an original 12 x 12 inch acrylic painting on canvas by expressive artist Mary Parkman. Inspired by nature, Parkman translates the world around her through loose, energetic brushstrokes and a vibrant, colorful palette. Her work spans a wide range of techniques and subject matter and has been exhibited in galleries across New York, Boston, Atlanta, and in international shows. This piece is a beautiful addition for any art lover or collector.
Value: $1,250
Donated by: Mary Parkman
Starting bid
This striking gelatin silver print, New York City, 1940, captures a moment of everyday life with remarkable clarity and artistry. Created by renowned American photographer Helen Levitt, whose work documenting street scenes and the vibrancy of urban life in New York has been widely celebrated and exhibited, this photograph exemplifies her lyrical and empathetic vision. Gelatin silver prints like this demonstrate the rich tones and depth of early 20th-century photography and are cherished by collectors and art lovers alike.
Value: $3000
Donated by: IFHA Board Member
Starting bid
This historic photograph, Times Square, 1940, was captured by acclaimed photographer Lou Stoumen. The image depicts a worker on a ladder meticulously cleaning the ornate entrance to the Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan, offering a rare glimpse into everyday life in New York City during the 1940s. Stoumen’s work is celebrated for its striking composition and documentation of urban life, making this photograph a captivating piece for collectors and admirers of photographic history.
Value: $2000
Donated by: IFHA Board Member
Starting bid
This striking navy blue sculpture is the work of acclaimed ceramic artist Vicki Konover, who works from both West Hartford, Connecticut, and Bonita Springs, Florida. With more than two decades of experience transforming porcelain into elegant freestanding and wall sculptures, Konover creates pieces that reflect a profound connection to form, texture, and color. Each work carries a distinct expression of beauty, balance, and movement, resulting in timeless sculptures that feel alive and captivating in any space. This piece is a stunning addition for collectors and lovers of contemporary ceramic art.
Value: $1000
Donated by: Vicki Konover
Starting bid
Tee off in style with a golf foursome at the prestigious Stonebridge Country Club. Enjoy a full round of golf on a beautifully maintained course, perfect for friends, family, or colleagues. This package offers a memorable day of sport, camaraderie, and relaxation, while supporting the mission of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance. Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the area’s premier golf destinations!
Valid from May 1, 2026 - December 31, 2026 | Tee times may be made 2 days in advance
Value: $260 (May-October) | $300 (November-December)
Donated by: Stonebridge Country Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of delicious treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes. The winner will receive one triple bundtlet tower, plus a free bundtlet each month for an entire year—perfect for celebrations, special occasions, or simply indulging all year long. A delightful prize for dessert lovers and a great way to support the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.
Value: $95
Starting bid
Enjoy the flexibility of a $100 Birch Lane gift card, redeemable both in store or online. Perfect for refreshing your home with timeless furniture, décor, and accessories, this gift card lets the winner choose pieces that fit their style and space. A great find for home décor lovers!
Value: $100
Donated by: Birch Lane
Starting bid
Brighten your home with the fresh, uplifting scent of citrus with this Pottery Barn Meyer Lemon Fragrance Gift Basket. Beautifully arranged in a stylish coil basket, this set includes a reed diffuser, room spray, hand soap, hand lotion, and a large candle—all in the refreshing Meyer Lemon scent.
A perfect way to add warmth and elegance to any space while supporting the mission of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.
Value: $218.80
Donated by: Waterside Shops
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen with this beautifully curated Williams Sonoma Home Basket, thoughtfully arranged in a classic seagrass basket. This collection includes gourmet favorites like Olivier Salad Dressing and Pan Roasted Chicken Sauce, a mini rub set, infused oil set, premium kitchen linens, apron, and elegant WS Signature sterling silver utensils including a pasta fork and French whisk.
A perfect package for home chefs and entertainers alike—all while supporting the mission of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.
Value: $346.00
Donated by: Waterside Shops
Starting bid
Experience the best of golf and coastal lifestyle with this Pelican Sound Golf & River Club Gift Basket. This exclusive package includes a certificate for a round of golf for four players with cart, along with a 30 minute private lesson with Pelican Sound’s Head Golf Professional.
Thoughtfully curated with stylish golf accessories, premium gear, and unique extras, this collection is perfect for any golf-loving friends looking to enjoy time on the course together.
Value:
Donated by: Pelican Sound Golf & River Club Friends
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate self care experience with this Basket of Bubbles, a perfect blend of relaxation and celebration. This beautifully curated package features luxurious lavender scented favorites from Buff City Soap, known for their handcrafted, plant based bath and body products, paired with a bottle of elegant Mailly Brut Reserve Grand Cru Champagne.
A perfect treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special, all while supporting the mission of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.
Value: $104
Donated by: Buff City Soap and IFHA Staff
Starting bid
Experience an exceptional day on the course with a golf foursome at Grey Oaks Country Club. Home to three championship courses designed by renowned architects and impeccably maintained year-round, Grey Oaks offers variety, challenge, and enjoyment for golfers of all skill levels, all set against the natural beauty of Naples. Gather friends or colleagues for an unforgettable round while supporting the mission of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance. Don’t miss the opportunity to play at one of the area’s most celebrated golf destinations.
Valid from May 1, 2026 - November 1, 2026
Value: $900
Donated by: IFHA Board Member
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!