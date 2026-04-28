Reign Church

Offered by

Reign Church

About this shop

iFly Flight Experience

FCFC Volunteer or Kid
Free

Fee covered by fundraisers. MUST FILL OUT WAIVER BY 5/17: https://events.iflyworld.com/event/61191411-3743-F111-943A-005056845F6B

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Non FCFC Volunteer/Kid Flight Experience
$36

MUST FILL OUT WAIVER HERE by 5/17: https://events.iflyworld.com/event/61191411-3743-F111-943A-005056845F6B

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Non FCFC Volunteer/Kid HIGH Flight Add-on Per Flyer
$7

See details at link below:

https://app-na1.hubspotdocuments.com/documents/2515458/view/1055321976?accessId=33e496

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!