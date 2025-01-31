CELLS - Community Enrichment Laboratory for Learning Sciences
eventClosed
iFly Homeschool Fieldtrip
9400 Gaither Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877, USA
addExtraDonation
$
2 flights (fill out the name of the flying participant)
$50
Everyone flying needs a separate ticket. Parents and siblings as young as 3 years old can fly with the purchase of a ticket. Parents and siblings who are not flying can observe free of charge.
Everyone flying needs a separate ticket. Parents and siblings as young as 3 years old can fly with the purchase of a ticket. Parents and siblings who are not flying can observe free of charge.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
High flight (optional add-on)
$8
If you wish, you can add a high flight at the end of your second flight for an additional cost of $8.
If you wish, you can add a high flight at the end of your second flight for an additional cost of $8.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout