International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 777

International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, Local 777

About the memberships

IFPTE Local 777 Membership

First Bracket Membership (Monthly)
$25

Renews monthly

This is for all part-time members and full-time members at grades GS/WG/WY/XF 1-7, DB/DJ 1, DE 1-2, and DK 1-3.

First Bracket Membership (Annual)
$300

Valid until March 12, 2027

This is for all part-time members and full-time members at grades GS/WG/WY/XF 1-7, DB/DJ 1, DE 1-2, and DK 1-3.

Second Bracket Membership (Monthly)
$35

Renews monthly

This is for full-time members at grades GS 8-12, WG/WY/XF 8+, DB/DJ 2-3, DE 3-4, and DK 4.

Second Bracket Membership (Annual)
$420

Valid until March 12, 2027

This is for full-time members at grades GS 8-12, WG/WY/XF 8+, DB/DJ 2-3, DE 3-4, and DK 4.

Third Bracket Membership (Monthly)
$45

Renews monthly

This is for full-time members at grades GS 13+ and DB/DJ 4.

Third Bracket Membership (Annual)
$540

Valid until March 12, 2027

This is for full-time members at grades GS 13+ and DB/DJ 4.

