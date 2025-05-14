Calling all dirtbaggers! This premium Boco hat is fully crushable with a minimal profile and advanced sweat-wicking headband. The material of the hat is woven polyester. The short flat bill flips up for those steep climbs so you don't have to crank your neck to look up. The price will increase after the presale is over, and we will only have a couple of extras at that. This is a 1 time production run for the 10-year IFTR anniversary. Pickup is located at Teton Running in Idaho Falls.