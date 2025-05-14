Calling all dirtbaggers! This premium Boco hat is fully crushable with a minimal profile and advanced sweat-wicking headband. The material of the hat is woven polyester. The short flat bill flips up for those steep climbs so you don't have to crank your neck to look up. The price will increase after the presale is over, and we will only have a couple of extras at that. This is a 1 time production run for the 10-year IFTR anniversary. Pickup is located at Teton Running in Idaho Falls.
Head out for a run or go for a casual stroll in town. This premium Boco hat has a shaped bill that mimics that of a baseball cap for greater sun and glare protection. The material of the hat is woven polyester. It fits like a sleek marathon-type runner hat and is form-fitting. The laser-cut side and rear panels help the heat escape to keep you cool. This is a 1 time production run for the 10-year IFTR anniversary. Pickup is located at Teton Running in Idaho Falls.
The sasquatch logo, designed by our friend Kevin Doxey, was the original IFTR logo. Celebrate the 10-year IFTR anniversary with this 7.5" x 3.5" white decal. Pickup at Teton Running
