Ignatia Family Bingo & Bake Off 2026

Individual Admission
$5
Available until Mar 8

Admission for 1 person

Family
$10
Available until Mar 7

Family of up to 2 adults with children

Bake Off Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Position on Bake Off judges panel. Admission for 10 people, acknowledgement during the program, 10 bingo tickets, 10 raffle tickets

Bingo Sponsor
$250

Position as Bingo Leader. Admission for 10 people, acknowledgement during the program, 10 bingo tickets, 10 raffle tickets

Event Sponsor
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Admission for 10 people, acknowledgement during the program, 10 bingo tickets, 10 raffle tickets

Bingo Cards
$10
3 Bingo Cards
$20
Raffle Tickets
$2

Choose which prize to compete for with your raffle tickets!

6 Raffle Tickets
$10

Choose which prize to compete for with your raffle tickets!

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

Split the pot 50/50

5 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$20

Split the pot 50/50

Add a donation for Ignatia Foundation

$

