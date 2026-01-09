Ignatia Family Bingo & Bake Off 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for 1 person
Family of up to 2 adults with children
Position on Bake Off judges panel. Admission for 10 people, acknowledgement during the program, 10 bingo tickets, 10 raffle tickets
Position as Bingo Leader. Admission for 10 people, acknowledgement during the program, 10 bingo tickets, 10 raffle tickets
Admission for 10 people, acknowledgement during the program, 10 bingo tickets, 10 raffle tickets
Choose which prize to compete for with your raffle tickets!
Choose which prize to compete for with your raffle tickets!
Split the pot 50/50
Split the pot 50/50
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!