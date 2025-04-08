IGNITE - A Music Concert By Chutney, Boston-based Teen Band

Grants entry to the event with access with seating in the first 5 rows. Plus a chance to win a $100 worth raffle prize. Seating will be allocated on a first come basis.
Grants entry to the event with access with seating in the first 5 rows. Plus a chance to win a $100 worth raffle prize. Seating will be allocated on a first come basis.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating will be allocated on a first come basis.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating will be allocated on a first come basis.
Support purchase of books for 5 children
Provide EdTech based learning solution for one child
Sponsor one child’s education for one full year
Sponsor education for 5 children for one full year
Platinum sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in all promotional social media posts, 3 Dedicated Banner Spaces, Opportunity to Co-host a Webinar 3 "Bytes" (short video testimonials/messages), Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 2 Kiosk Spaces, up to 10 Premium Seats
Gold sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in 5 promotional social media posts, 3 Dedicated Banner Spaces, Opportunity to Co-host a Webinar 3 "Bytes" (short video testimonials/messages), Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 2 Kiosk Spaces, up to 10 Premium Seats
Silver sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in 3 promotional social media posts, 1 Banner Space, Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 1 Kiosk Spaces, up to 3 Premium Seats
Bronze sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in 1 promotional social media posts, 1 Banner Space, Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 1 Kiosk Spaces, up to 2 Premium Seats
Gold Tier Vendor benefits includes booth placement in premium / entry zone, largest booth size, mentions in event promotions and banners.
Silver Tier Vendor benefits includes booth placement in prime area, larger booth size, mentions in event promotions.
Bronze Tier Vendor benefits includes standard booth placement and booth size.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing