IGNITE - A Music Concert By Chutney, Boston-based Teen Band

56 King St

Littleton, MA 01460, USA

Premium Seating
$35

Grants entry to the event with access with seating in the first 5 rows. Plus a chance to win a $100 worth raffle prize. Seating will be allocated on a first come basis.

Premium Seating (Group of 4 Special)
$126
General Seating
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Seating will be allocated on a first come basis.

General Seating (Group of 4 Special)
$90
Donation Package A - Books
$20

Support purchase of books for 5 children

Donation Package B - EdTech
$40

Provide EdTech based learning solution for one child

Donation Package C - Full Year 1 Child
$100

Sponsor one child’s education for one full year

Donation Package D - Full Year 5 Children
$500

Sponsor education for 5 children for one full year

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in all promotional social media posts, 3 Dedicated Banner Spaces, Opportunity to Co-host a Webinar 3 "Bytes" (short video testimonials/messages), Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 2 Kiosk Spaces, up to 10 Premium Seats

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Gold sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in 5 promotional social media posts, 3 Dedicated Banner Spaces, Opportunity to Co-host a Webinar 3 "Bytes" (short video testimonials/messages), Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 2 Kiosk Spaces, up to 10 Premium Seats

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Silver sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in 3 promotional social media posts, 1 Banner Space, Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 1 Kiosk Spaces, up to 3 Premium Seats

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Bronze sponsor benefits includes: Inclusion in 1 promotional social media posts, 1 Banner Space, Prominent Acknowledgement on social media page, Exceptional networking opportunities, 1 Kiosk Spaces, up to 2 Premium Seats

Vendor Participation - Gold Tier
$800

Gold Tier Vendor benefits includes booth placement in premium / entry zone, largest booth size, mentions in event promotions and banners.

Vendor Participation - Silver Tier
$400

Silver Tier Vendor benefits includes booth placement in prime area, larger booth size, mentions in event promotions.

Vendor Participation - Bronze Tier
$250

Bronze Tier Vendor benefits includes standard booth placement and booth size.

$

