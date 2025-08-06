eventClosed

Ignite Awareness: A Benefit Forum

3950 CA-246

Santa Ynez, CA 93460, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$100

Grants one person entry to the event, includes food and open beer and wine bar.

Wildland Guardian Sponsor
$1,500

-10 Event Tickets

- Recognition:

  • In printed event program
  • By emcee during the program
  • On official event webpage
  • On sponsor name tag badges
  • Optional display table or banner at venue
Firebreak Partner Sponsor
$750

-5 Event Tickets

- Recognition:

  • In printed event program
  • By emcee during the program
  • On official event webpage
  • On sponsor name tag badges
Community Supporter - Not Attending Event
$500

Receive recognition in our program and on our website for your generous remote sponsorship. No tickets included.

Equipment Sponsor - Not Attending Event
$250

Help us purchase critical fire suppression tools and gear for local responders. Includes name recognition on our website and in program. No tickets included.

Preparedness Advocate
$5,000

Every dollar counts. Make a tax-deductible donation to help fund training, outreach, and emergency preparedness for our region.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing