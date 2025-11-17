Ignite Hope's Purchase with a Purpose

🖼️ Holland Fine Art Portrait Studio — $1,000 Gift Certificate

Donated by: Holland Fine Art Portrait Studio



Capture your family’s story in timeless elegance. This $1,000 Gift Certificate from Holland Fine Art Portrait Studio includes a fully guided family portrait session and a stunning 14" fine art portrait piece — expertly crafted and ready to become a treasured heirloom.

The studio specializes in creating classic, museum-quality portraits that celebrate the love and connection of family. There is absolutely no additional purchase required, making this a complete and meaningful experience from start to finish.

Package Includes:

Fully guided family portrait session in the Holland Fine Art Studio

One 14” fine art portrait art piece

$1,000 total value with no purchase required

Restrictions: Appointment required; subject to studio availability. Certificate must be used by December 31, 2026. No cash value.

✨ Your bid helps Ignite Hope continue transforming the lives of children and families in crisis — one story, one family, one future at a time.