Ignite Hope's Purchase with a Purpose

🖼️ Holland Fine Art Portrait Studio — $1,000 Gift Certificate
Donated by: Holland Fine Art Portrait Studio
Capture your family’s story in timeless elegance. This $1,000 Gift Certificate from Holland Fine Art Portrait Studio includes a fully guided family portrait session and a stunning 14" fine art portrait piece — expertly crafted and ready to become a treasured heirloom.
The studio specializes in creating classic, museum-quality portraits that celebrate the love and connection of family. There is absolutely no additional purchase required, making this a complete and meaningful experience from start to finish.
Package Includes:
Restrictions: Appointment required; subject to studio availability. Certificate must be used by December 31, 2026. No cash value.
✨ Your bid helps Ignite Hope continue transforming the lives of children and families in crisis — one story, one family, one future at a time.
🖼️ Modern Image – Photograph Scanning or Media Conversion Gift Certificate
Donated by: Modern Image Atlanta
Preserve your memories and protect what matters most with this $250 Gift Certificate from Modern Image Atlanta.
Choose from professional document scanning or photo and media digitization services — perfect for safeguarding important records or converting cherished family photos and videos into high-quality digital files.
Package Includes:
Benefits:
Restrictions:
Valid until December 31, 2025 (extensions available upon request).
Cannot be applied toward existing accounts.
📞 Contact Modern Image Atlanta at (404) 835-7239 or [email protected] to redeem.
✨ Your bid helps Ignite Hope preserve stories, strengthen families, and bring lasting change to children in crisis.
✝️ David Douglas Cross with Pearl Necklace
Donated by: David Douglas Diamonds & Jewelry
Estimated Value: $925
A timeless symbol of faith and grace, this exquisite cross necklace from David Douglas Diamonds & Jewelry features a luminous cultured pearl at its center, framed by delicately sculpted gold detailing.
Beautifully crafted with exceptional artistry, this piece captures both elegance and meaning — perfect for special occasions or as a cherished keepsake of love and hope.
Presented in a signature David Douglas gift box, this necklace is as breathtaking to give as it is to wear.
Fair Market Value: $925
✨ Your bid helps Ignite Hope shine light into the lives of children and families in crisis — turning compassion into lasting change.
Treat yourself to improved health and wellness with this chiropractic exam package from Langley Family Chiropractic in East Cobb. Each certificate includes a comprehensive consultation and spinal examination, a non-invasive nerve scan, a report of findings, and any necessary X-rays — providing insight into your spinal health and alignment.
Experience the difference of personalized chiropractic care focused on long-term wellness, not just short-term relief.
Package Includes:
Location:
Langley Family Chiropractic, PC
4799 Olde Towne Pkwy, Suite 100 • Marietta, GA 30068
www.LangleyFamilyChiropractic.com
Donor Recognition:
A special thank-you to Dr. Cheryl Langley and the East Cobb Business Association (ECBA) for supporting Ignite Hope’s mission to bring healing and hope to children and families in crisis.
🎬 Daddy & Daughter Date Night Basket
Enjoy a cozy evening of fun and laughter with this Daddy & Daughter Date Night basket! Includes everything you need for the perfect night in — a plush teddy bear friend, sweet treats, and all the essentials for movie time:
🍿 Act II Popcorn (3 bags)
🍫 Skittles & M&M’s candy
🍎 Sparkling Apple-Cranberry Juice
🐻 Adorable Teddy Bear with Holiday Bow
🎟️ Movie-themed container & tissue wrap
🖼️ “Daddy” themed art frame — a keepsake to capture your special moment
🎟️ All beautifully packaged in a red movie-night basket with a blue polka-dot bow
A perfect way to celebrate the bond between father and daughter — memories made, smiles shared, and hearts full.
💕 Adoption Celebration Basket
Celebrate the beauty of family and new beginnings with this heartwarming Adoption Celebration Basket! Thoughtfully curated to honor love, faith, and togetherness, it’s perfect for adoptive parents or families welcoming a new addition.
🎁 Includes:
🐻 Plush teddy bear for cuddles and comfort
📖 “Praying Through an Adoption Journey” devotional book
👜 “Fearfully & Wonderfully Made” duffel bag
🖼️ Inspirational wall art — “With God All Things Are Possible”
🕊️ Keepsake items to celebrate faith and family
Wrapped with love and finished with a sparkling red bow, this basket is a reminder that every child is fearfully and wonderfully made — and that love makes a family.
🌟 Young Life Wall Art
Celebrate faith, friendship, and fun with this vibrant Young Life Wall Art — a beautiful reminder of what it means to live life with purpose and joy. Featuring colorful typography that highlights the heart of Young Life—relationships, sharing God’s love, and helping kids grow in faith—this piece makes a meaningful addition to any home, youth room, or office.
🎀 Accented with a red glitter bow and patriotic bead garland, this inspiring artwork brings warmth and encouragement wherever it hangs.
Zen Collective” — Original Mandala Artwork
Created by a local artist, this intricate hand-painted mandala radiates peace, balance, and renewal. The delicate white and metallic gold details shimmer beautifully against a soft taupe background, making it a calming yet striking addition to any space.
Artist: Signed “C.R. ’25”
Perfect for anyone who appreciates mindful artistry and elegant, neutral décor.
A New You Skin & Body Clinic – Rejuvenation Package
✨ Refresh. Renew. Reveal a New You! ✨
Enjoy an exclusive product and service package from A New You Skin & Body Clinic, designed to help you look and feel your best. This luxury bundle includes professional skincare treatments and premium products customized to your skin type and goals.
Package includes:
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a transformative experience that promotes confidence, radiance, and relaxation.
Donated by: A New You Skin & Body Clinic
Restrictions: Appointment required; subject to availability. Must be redeemed by November 2026. No cash value.
💛 Your bid helps Ignite Hope continue supporting children and families in crisis — bringing healing and opportunity to those who need it most.
