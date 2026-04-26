Ignite Performing Arts

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Ignite Performing Arts

Ignite Performing Arts's Shop

Macomb Band Dues item
Macomb Band Dues
$40

Payment of $40 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Brass Ensemble Dues
$30

Payment of $30 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Flute Choir Dues
$30

Payment of $30 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Saxophone Ensemble Dues
$30

Payment of $30 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Chamber Strings Dues
$30

Payment of $30 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Shine Jazz Dues
$40

Payment of $40 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Spark Jazz Tuition
$350

Payment of $350 will cover your participation for the entire summer.

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Clarinet Ensemble Dues
$30

Payment of $30 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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Percussion Ensemble Dues
$30

Payment of $30 will cover your participation for the current performance cycle.

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